UPDATE: Three arrested in Bethesda homicide

UPDATE 3:54 p.m. — Three suspects — a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old — have been arrested and charged.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a homicide that took place on Monday evening in Bethesda.

Police said they first got a report of a “suspicious situation” around 8:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue and found a man with “trauma to his body.” Police said that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.