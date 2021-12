Willow Smith recently returned to the music world with a new passion for creating audio art, and she credits one iconic rock band for inspiring her. Speaking to NME, Smith shared that she'd spent about a year avoiding music, but was sparked to create again while listening to Radiohead's "Codex," from the 2011 album The King of Limbs. "I hadn't made music in such a long time, but that song slapped, so I wanted to see if I could do anything on it," she said, revealing that she wrote her own song by using the into of the Radiohead tune.

