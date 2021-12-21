Christopoulos earns ECHL goaltender of the week honor
Toledo Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos earned the ECHL goaltender of the week award for the week of Dec. 13 to 19.
Christopoulos had a 1.32 goals-against average with a .959 save percentage in three wins against South Carolina and Greenville. He collected 32 saves in each of Toledo’s wins over South Carolina, and made 30 saves in a victory against Greenville.
This is his third time winning the weekly award. Christopoulos is 10-2-1 this season with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.
The Walleye’s next game is Sunday during the Winterfest event. Sunday’s contest will take place at 6 p.m. outdoors at Fifth Third Field, the Toledo Mud Hens’ stadium, against the Kalamazoo Wings.
Comments / 0