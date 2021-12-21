ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopoulos earns ECHL goaltender of the week honor

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
Toledo Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos earned the ECHL goaltender of the week award for the week of Dec. 13 to 19.

Christopoulos had a 1.32 goals-against average with a .959 save percentage in three wins against South Carolina and Greenville. He collected 32 saves in each of Toledo’s wins over South Carolina, and made 30 saves in a victory against Greenville.

This is his third time winning the weekly award. Christopoulos is 10-2-1 this season with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

The Walleye’s next game is Sunday during the Winterfest event. Sunday’s contest will take place at 6 p.m. outdoors at Fifth Third Field, the Toledo Mud Hens’ stadium, against the Kalamazoo Wings.

