Temperatures in the 30s overnight; tracking Christmas Day rain

New Jersey will see mostly clear weather over the next few days, but there could be some wet weather by Christmas Day.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that there is the possibility for some light snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But he says that it won’t impact any holiday traveling.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Tuesday’s overnight hours will see some steady rain showers overnight, with lows around 39 degrees. Nearly a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

Light rain will continue into Wednesday morning but will clear out early. Wednesday afternoon should be mostly sunny, with high temperatures near 45 degrees. Clear skies are expected Wednesday night, with lows around 29 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with some afternoon clouds. But despite the sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the upper-30s. Thursday night will be cloudy, with lows around 34 degrees.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures around 45 degrees. Cloudy skies are expected to develop by Friday night, with some rain showers as well. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees.

Christmas Day will start off cloudy, with some occasional rain showers. Afternoon highs will be around 48 degrees. Saturday night will remain cloudy, with some more rain. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees.

The rain will continue somewhat into Sunday morning. Sunshine will break through later in the day. High temperatures will be around 44 degrees. Clouds will remain for Sunday night, with lows around 33.