Omicron accounts for more than 60% of all new COVID-19 cases in Utah

By Scott McKane
 7 days ago
Doctors with the University of Utah are hoping everyone can have a happy and healthy holiday season in light of the fact that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is now raging all across the country and here in Utah.

Omicron, now an omni-present part of our vocabulary and our lives, now accounts for roughly 3/4 of all new COVID cases in the U.S. and more than 60% of new coronavirus cases here in Utah.

Medical professionals say the best way to protect you, your loved ones and your friends is to be vaccinated and to have a booster shot.

They are also recommending mask wearing in public places and to get tested, frequently.

Doctors say even if you have a runny nose and a sore throat, when in doubt try to get tested as soon as possible.

They also say there’s still no clear-cut data showing that omicron symptoms are actually less severe than the Delta variant.

But even if symptoms are milder but we wind up seeing a post holiday surge in the number of cases, doctors say our already crowded hospitals could be overwhelmed once again.

So, they are urging everyone to get vaccinated, get a booster, test and even then take precautions.

Doctor say it’s just not worth tempting fate, it’s just a bad gamble.

