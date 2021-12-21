ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Report: Green’s triple double helps Warriors beat Kings

By Peter O'Keefe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his son helping assist on the sidelines, Draymond Green seemed intent on leading the way on the floor as the Golden State Warriors overcame the Sacramento Kings in a 113-98 victory on Monday night. In their first game back at Chase Center after a five-game road trip, the...

Clippers beat Kings to end 3-game slide

With hustle and some highlight plays, a cast of hungry understudies brought the energy on Wednesday night, helping the Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings to snap a three-game losing streak with a 105-89 victory at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Clippers will head into Christmas with a victory,...
Undermanned, uninspired Golden State Warriors look for top seed

Christmas Day was shaping up to be an explosive meeting between the two top teams in the NBA. Instead, the Golden State Warriors enter their matchup against Phoneix undermanned and uninspired. It is hard to be mad at anyone on the Warriors for feeling a little winded. The team is...
Warriors vs. Suns prediction, odds, line: 2021 Christmas Day NBA picks, best bets from model on 46-23 roll

The Golden State Warriors face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday in a possible preview of the Western Conference Finals. The teams have met twice this season, with the home team winning each time, and they are battling for the best record in the league as they meet in the middle game of the 2021 NBA Christmas Day schedule. The Warriors (26-6) are on the road for Christmas for the second straight season and come off a 113-104 win at home against the Grizzlies on Thursday. The Suns (26-5) defeated the Thunder 113-101 the same night, and they should be close to full strength, while the Warriors have two of their top-three scorers -- Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole -- in COVID protocols. Phoenix beat the Warriors 104-96 at home on Nov. 30, and Golden State won 118-96 on its floor on Dec. 3.
After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
