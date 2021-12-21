Game Report: Green’s triple double helps Warriors beat Kings

The Golden State Warriors face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday in a possible preview of the Western Conference Finals. The teams have met twice this season, with the home team winning each time, and they are battling for the best record in the league as they meet in the middle game of the 2021 NBA Christmas Day schedule. The Warriors (26-6) are on the road for Christmas for the second straight season and come off a 113-104 win at home against the Grizzlies on Thursday. The Suns (26-5) defeated the Thunder 113-101 the same night, and they should be close to full strength, while the Warriors have two of their top-three scorers -- Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole -- in COVID protocols. Phoenix beat the Warriors 104-96 at home on Nov. 30, and Golden State won 118-96 on its floor on Dec. 3.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO