Previous Phoenix Suns teams may have been built to get into the playoffs, but this 2021-22 edition has been constructed to win in the postseason. After falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in last season’s NBA Finals despite being up 2-0 in the series, Suns general manager James Jones is using that experience to help him craft a team capable of bringing home the franchise’s first Larry O’Brien Trophy.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO