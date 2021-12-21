ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ks8No_0dSkjQ8F00

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of the new series I am Georgina.

The streaming service shared a teaser and release date, Jan. 27, 2022, for the reality series Tuesday.

The video shows businesswoman and social media influencer Georgina Rodriguez pose and wink for the camera.

"Many people know my name. But few know who I am," she says in the clip.

I am Georgina will follow Rodriguez in her personal and professional life. Rodriguez is the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo and has three children with the Portuguese soccer star.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have one child together, 4-year-old daughter Alana, and announced in October that they are expecting twins.

"Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed," Ronaldo said on Instagram at the time.

Ronaldo said last week that his unborn twins are a girl and a boy.

Ronaldo also has 4-year-old fraternal twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born by surrogate, and an 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal gender of their unborn twin babies in latest Instagram post

Just a few months ago, the Internet broke when Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced to the world that they are expecting twins, through a collaboration post on their Instagram handles. It became the most liked sports related post on the platform in the blink of an eye breaking the record which was previously held by his formidable on-field foe Lionel Messi.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

I am Georgina premieres on 27 January –

Netflix today revealed that I am Georgina, the reality show about the life of Georgina Rodriguez, will premiere worldwide on 27 January. With more than 28 million followers on Instagram, Georgina is, among many other things, a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. On 27 January we will be able to see her most personal side, an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF Georgina Shows Off Baby Bump In Christmas PJs After Announcing Twins

A real Christmas gift! Cristiano Ronaldo was a proud papa while girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez showed off her growing bump in a family portrait on Christmas Eve. Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 27, have plenty to smile about! The soccer star and partner beamed while showing off her budding baby bump in a sweet family portrait shared on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Rihanna reacts to pregnancy rumors with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna took the time to shut down pregnancy rumors after multiple media outlets reported the singer, entrepreneur and new national hero of Barbados, reported she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Speculation started when online users saw Rihanna being honored with the National Hero Award,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wink#Portuguese
Popculture

Reality TV Stars Welcome Baby After Breaking Up

Hayley Love is officially a mom! The Farmer Wants a Wife alum welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy, with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Will Dwyer. Love shared the exciting news of little Daisy's birth in a Friday, Dec. 10, revealing that her bundle of joy made her arrival on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10:03 p.m. weighing 3.6kgs (7.9lbs). "I can't believe you are mine, my little best friend," she gushed.
CELEBRITIES
WJLA

Adam Rodriguez on searching for the next 'Magic Mike' with new series

7NewsDC — From the original box office smash, to a hit sequel, and a Las Vegas stage show -- 'Magic Mike' has proven a cultural phenomenon for nearly a decade. Now the search is on to find the next 'Magic Mike' with a new HBO Max series. Actor Adam Rodriguez discussed hosting and judging the competition.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Teaser For Netflix NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS Documentary Series

Netflix has released these key art and teaser for NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS documentary series. Executive Producers: LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Daniel Sillman, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Ross M. Dinerstein, Ross Girard and Angus Wall. Co-Executive Producers: Matt Rissmiller and Will Znidaric. Producers: Cecilia Salguero, David Charles Rodrigues,...
SOCCER
tvseriesfinale.com

How I Met Your Father: Kim Cattrall Introduces Hulu Comedy Spin-Off Series Teaser

How I Met Your Father has its first teaser out. The footage features Kim Cattrall as the story’s narrator, an older version of Hilary Duff’s character, telling her son how she met his dad. Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star in the comedy, which will premiere in January.
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt has a new partner

Among the items on the agenda of the thorny lawsuit between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in addition to the problems inherent in custody of the children, there was also the question of Chateau Miraval, the prestigious castle of the couple with an adjoining winery. Finally it seems that at...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
239K+
Followers
46K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy