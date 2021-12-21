Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paris”

It appears that Jordan Brand will continue its yearly tradition of Easter-themed releases in 2022 with a new Air Jordan 5 expected to arrive just in time for the holiday. zSneakerheadz reports that the “Easter” Air Jordan 5 will hit shelves in April 2022. While images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, the mock-up provided by the leaker suggests that the shoe will feature a pastel look with a predominantly pink upper fused with light green accents appearing on the tongue and portions of the midsole. The account also revealed that the shoe will come with special packaging possibly linked to the holiday.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO