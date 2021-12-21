ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Paris”

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the latter half of the year, Jordan Brand and adidas YEEZY were practically neck and neck. But once we hit December, the Three Stripes gradually pulled ahead, offering one of their most packed release schedules to date. Early 2022, though, might be the...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Launching in Black and Royal Blue

We will continue to see multiple color options of the Air Max Plus during late 2021 and early 2022. For our latest look, the pair comes highlighted in Black and Royal Blue. As you can see, this Nike Air Max Plus utilizes Black mesh across the base while Grey leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, Royal Blue adorns the gradient cage, and 3M reflective runs down the tongue. Other details include a White midsole and a Light Blue rubber outsole.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Air Jordan 1#Jordan Brand#Wings#Nike Com#The Dunk Low Year
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Get Winter-Ready With the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater

Nike continues to roll out winterized versions of popular silhouettes combining fashion and function. Following previous sneaker-boot hybrids like the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility and Jordan 1 “Acclimate” is the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater “Dark Smoke Grey.” The boot comes with a winter-ready black and gray upper in mesh and leather. Pull tabs offer easy entry, while a fleece lining adds additional warmth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi, One Of The Rarest Releases Ever, Is Dropping For A Third Time

Third time a charm? One of the rarest Air Jordan releases in history was this exclusive Air Jordan 1 that dropped exclusively in China. The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi was first created to celebrate the opening of Nike retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang. Part of a large XQ collection, which included 23 Classic XQ, 2 tees, a hat and a messenger bag, the Air Jordan 1 XQ was rumored to be limited to a measly 240 pairs and featured white, black, red, and gold with elegant embroidery on the mid-panel. In 2013, the Air Jordan 1 XQ released yet again, but with Nike Air on the tongue label.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here Are the Official Images of the Nike Air Force 1 N7 "Woven Cork"

A new pair of Air Force 1s will be released under the N7 collection in Spring 2022. Nike describes the N7 as a series that originates from the same communities that have shaped Indigenous beacons including Sam McCracken, Brook Simpson and Madison Hammond, who are from the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes, Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and Navajo and San Felipe Pueblo. The latest 2022 collection promises to honor the creators, athletes and cultural game-changes of the seven generations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Will Bring Back the Air Flight Lite Mid “Scottie Pippen”

Scottie truthers rejoice. The Air Flight Lite Mid, which Scottie Pippen famously donned as a “Dream Team” member during the 1992 Summer Olympics, will re-release for its 30th anniversary. With a timeless construction that features an all-white leather upper and university red details, the Air Flight Lite Mid...
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 6 Low Returns in "Atmosphere"

Following the release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Atmosphere,” also known as the “Bubblegum 1s,” Jordan Brand is bringing the soft pink hue to an Air Jordan 6 Low. Available in grade school sizes only, the model comes white leather overlays and touches of JB fan favorite shade, “Infrared” on the toggle, branding, midsole and heel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Muslin" Release Date Revealed: Official Photos

Today was a big day for sneakerheads as Jordan Brand came through and unveiled its entire lineup for the Spring of 2022. There were some truly great models to be found here, and there is no doubt that fans are excited about what is to come. Among the lineup are a couple of Air Jordan 3s, including this premium new "Muslin" model which can be found below.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Jordan Brand Is Celebrating Easter With This Air Jordan 5

It appears that Jordan Brand will continue its yearly tradition of Easter-themed releases in 2022 with a new Air Jordan 5 expected to arrive just in time for the holiday. zSneakerheadz reports that the “Easter” Air Jordan 5 will hit shelves in April 2022. While images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, the mock-up provided by the leaker suggests that the shoe will feature a pastel look with a predominantly pink upper fused with light green accents appearing on the tongue and portions of the midsole. The account also revealed that the shoe will come with special packaging possibly linked to the holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Low Highlighted in Teal and Beige

You can always count on Jordan Brand to release new color options of the Air Jordan 1 Low. As we continue to showcase upcoming drops, the next pair combines Teal and Beige. Looking closer, this low-top Air Jordan 1 comes with Neutral Beige across the base and is constructed with leather, while the same shade drapes the tongue, laces, tongue branding, liner, insoles, and outsole. Finishing the look, we have a White midsole.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

PUMA NeverWorn Collection: Official Images & Release Information

Release Date: First drop available now. Second drop arriving in February. Buy: PUMA and select retailers, such as Asphaltgold. What We’re Saying: Over the past two years, most of the sneaker community has been obsessed with vintage sneakers — whether they’re actually vintage or just made to look older than they are. PUMA, being the savvy brand that it is, has tapped into that trend with its latest collection.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Beige And Red Share An Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid For Kids

No longer entirely-neglected by savvy sneaker collectors, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has built a sizable catalog in the last two years alone. Before 2021 closes, the lifestyle-focused trim has appeared in a mix of white, beige and red prepped exclusively for kids. Akin to some of the original Air...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo ‘University Blue’ Official Images

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo has popped up in a brand new colorway. Once again, it features a simple theme while highlighted with ‘University Blue.’. This Nike Blazer Mid comes dressed in a White, University Red, Sail, and Black color combination. Constructed with White on the base, we have leather throughout with suede on the toe. Utilizing a sock-like collar, University Blue fills in the ‘Jumbo’ Swoosh logo on the panels and tongue pull tabs. Finally, a White sole finishes the look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Women’s Air Jordan 4 “Canvas” Is Expected February 2022

These days, insiders have such a hold on what’s upcoming that few shoes rarely ever fall through the cracks. The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas,” however, only saw few mock-ups, making its reveal here all the more exciting. And it’s very likely that these will outdo 2021’s “Shimmer” for its subtle resemblance to Off-White’s own collaborative take.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy