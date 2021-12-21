ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Utah Jazz Dancer Mid-Routine Surprise Leads to Shocking Conclusion

By Leia Idliby
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush received quite a surprise during the team’s game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Bush was visibly confused and stunned as the rest of the Jazz dancers changed up the routine without any warning, also switching up the song choice to Bruno Mars’ 2011 hit...

