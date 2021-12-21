WATCH: Utah Jazz Dancer Mid-Routine Surprise Leads to Shocking Conclusion

The Utah Jazz defeated a COVID inflicted Timberwolves team for the second time in two weeks. The Timberwolves reserve’s hung around with the Jazz through the first two quarters, but Utah’s three ball game proved to be too much as they hit 16 threes. Relive the game through the radio highlights voiced by Bobby Love. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

