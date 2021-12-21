ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Following Federal Scrutiny, FL Education Officials Returned $878,000 to Certain Local School Boards

By Danielle J. Brown, Florida Phoenix
The 74
The 74
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f31DZ_0dSkiUcw00

A fter several months of legal challenges , state sanctions , and a special session that outlawed strict mask mandates in public schools, the Florida Department of Education returned $877,851 in state funds to eight school districts that had been punished over a COVID-related mask controversy.

“It has been put back, so we do have that money,” Russell Bruhn, communication staffer with the Brevard County school district, told the Phoenix.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

In Orange County, “The district received communication from the FLDOE prior to Thanksgiving that they were returning… funds associated with the withholding of school board member salaries,” Orange communications staffer Michael Ollendorff said in an email to the Phoenix.

He shared a document from the education department outlining the electronic transfer of money distributed to these districts on Nov. 29.

The return of the money came at a time when the state’s education department was under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Education over potential violations of federal education laws.

The USDE had filed a cease and desist complaint, over the state withholding money from school boards that had gotten federal grants to cover previous financial penalties.

A federal administrative hearing was scheduled for Dec. 10. But the feds withdrew the complaint when the state department returned funds to two school districts that had gotten federal grants. They were Alachua and Broward school districts.

The U.S. Department of Education provided the following statement in an email to the Phoenix:

“Following the state of Florida returning the withheld funds to local education agencies, the Department withdrew the current Cease and Desist complaint. The (U.S.) Department will continue to assist any state or local education agency to sustain safe in-person learning for all students.”

Here is the full breakout for the eight school boards that got their money back:

  • Alachua: $194,720
  • Brevard: $18,587
  • Broward: $526,197
  • Miami-Dade: $35,395
  • Duval: $26,770
  • Leon: $17,199
  • Orange: $31,459
  • Palm Beach: $27, 527

Jackie Johnson, communications staffer with the Gainesville-based Alachua County school district, told the Phoenix that they returned the money from the federal grant, saying that the district never tapped into those funds.

“The check we received from the feds — we sent that back to the feds,” Johnson said. The Phoenix reached out to the Broward County school district in South Florida about it’s federal grant money and is awaiting response.

Citing the Delta-variant surge earlier in the school year, some school districts wanted to require masks for children, with very few exceptions, but state education official determined it should be up to the parents to decide.

The debate spiraled , and the Florida Board of Education financially penalized eight districts for their strict mask mandates that did not allow parents to decide whether their students wear masks at schools. The state targeted the monthly salaries of school boards that approved of these strict mask mandates.

The feds got involved and created a new grant program called Project SAFE, intending to support districts that had been penalized by the state for placing COVID mitigation strategies.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Oklahoma State Board of Education fining Epic Charter Schools $9 million

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An online charter school in Oklahoma has agreed to pay back over $9 million to the state. “The company hired by Epic Charter Schools abused millions of taxpayer dollars by hiding these excessive administrative costs through falsified reports to the state department of education,” State Auditor Cindy Byrd said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Johnson
The 74

Facing a Substitute Teacher ‘Crisis,’ Utah Schools Approve Incentive Pay

Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, delves into a conversation in Education Next concerning how school leaders can most effectively use COVID-19 relief funds to accelerate learning, give students needed support, and position schools for success as the pandemic wanes.  Roza touches on promising ways she’s seeing the money being spent, […]
UTAH STATE
The 74

States Passed Retention Laws to Combat Learning Loss, But Most Parents Said No

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Charlotte Collins was a kindergartner in name only last year — enrolled in a San Antonio charter school, but not “super participating” in remote learning, her mother said. “Having a kindergartner sit at a computer to do […]
EDUCATION
The 74

A Voucher Program to Curb Bullying in FL Schools Could Expand — But it May Not be About Bullying

A scholarship program originally intended to help students who are victims of bullying or other types of harassment could extend to students who haven’t faced any bullying at all. What’s going on? The Florida Legislature is considering legislation to expand a voucher program called the Hope Scholarship, which could potentially allow more students into the […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#School Board#School Districts#Federal Scrutiny#Fl Education Officials#Covid#Fldoe#The State Department#Alachua
bgindependentmedia.org

BG school board takes stand to defend public education in Ohio

The Bowling Green Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to defend public education in Ohio. The board passed a resolution opposing House Bill 290 – known as the “backpack bill.”. “Public education, as you probably know, is under attack,” board member Ginny Stewart said at the monthly...
OHIO STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Education officials back $2.1B spending increase for New York schools

The top officials at the State Education Department are backing more than $1 billion in direct aid to schools, as well as millions of dollars more in spending for transportation costs, special needs programs and help for students to access new technology. The proposal by the Board of Regents comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Colorado education board supports return to normal assessments in spring 2022

(The Center Square) – The Colorado State Board of Education (SBE) unanimously voted to reinstate the state’s accountability system on Thursday. The move requires public schools to administer standardized tests to certain students starting in the spring of 2022. It also comes as state lawmakers prepare to return to the General Assembly for the upcoming legislative session.
COLORADO STATE
wnewsj.com

Wilmington City Schools Board of Education hears update on 2021-22 challenges

WILMINGTON — At school districts including Wilmington, there is no shortage of shortages, be it in transportation, food service or classroom staffing. Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart and WCS Director of Business Operations Curt Bone gave an update on challenges in bus staffing and the cafeteria food supply chain at this week’s school board meeting.
WILMINGTON, OH
thecutoffnews.com

Jefferson County Presents Funds To Local School Boards

On, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, The Jefferson County Commission presented its annual $18-million dollar allocation to local Boards of Education. These are citizen tax dollars going back to the community to improve education. Funds were disbursed as follows:. Board of Education, City of Bessemer - $ 619,126.65. Board of Education,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The 74

The 74

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy