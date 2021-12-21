ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Ratings: ‘1883’ Has Biggest Debut for New Show on Cable Since 2015

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMiYf_0dSki2F500

As Taylor Sheridan ’s “ Yellowstone ” universe expands, so does its audience. After “Yellowstone’s” Season 4 premiere in November soared to 14.7 million viewers — an impressive feat in today’s bleak linear TV landscape — “ 1883 ,” the neo-western prequel, had the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.

The MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios production’s “sampler special” drew 4.9 million viewers on Paramount Network following a new episode of its Emmy-nominated predecessor. The first two episodes of the prequel will be broadcast on cable after “Yellowstone” on Sunday nights, but all other episodes will be exclusively on the re-branded ViacomCBS streamer.

In addition, “1883” broke ground as Paramount Plus’ most-watched original series premiere ever following its debut this past Sunday. The stark retelling of Western expansion in America’s promised land was also the No. 1 most social streaming drama series per data from Talkwalker Social Content Ratings. All in all, a happy day for the folks at Paramount, especially after its third Sheridan-verse output, “Mayor of Kingstown” starring Jeremy Renner, was hit with sour reviews from critics. The first episode of the show delivered 2.6 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the key, ages 18-49 demo.

“The success of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1883’ is another proof point of our unique model to leverage our linear platforms and franchise our biggest hits to supercharge Paramount Plus,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Given the tremendous viewership on Paramount Network, I’m confident our strategy of sampling on the Paramount Network will drive awareness and viewers to Paramount Plus.”

“1883,” which follows the Dutton family as they journey west through the Great Plains to flee poverty and seek a better future in Montana, stars Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton , Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. In addition, the series features Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nielsen and James Landry Hébert. The prequel series is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety Trending TV Charts of Most-Tweeted About Shows Debut

Variety Trending TV Charts from Twitter debuted on Wednesday, with “Cowboy Bebop” (Netflix), “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS) and “Miss Universe” (Fox) topping this week’s list of the most-tweeted about shows across network TV and streaming. Variety and Twitter announced the charts earlier this year at Advertising Week New York. The Variety Trending TV Charts, powered by Twitter, detail the top 10 programs that are organically bubbling up on the social platform, analyze the day-to-day movement of the top three shows and provide a heat map of what shows are resonating across the country. The charts also allow fans...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Alum Kapil Talwalkar Joins ‘Charmed’ Season 4 Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” alum Kapil Talwalkar has joined the “Charmed” reboot’s fourth season on The CW. The Indian American actor, who played Tobin in the NBC musical dramedy and its follow-up special “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” for Roku, has been cast in a recurring role as Dev. The character is described as a handsome, intense and charming “Gandharva,” a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Showrunners Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco and Nicki Renna, all of whom have been involved with the show since its sophomore season, return for the new season. The cast includes returning cast members...
TV & VIDEOS
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
David Glasser
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Chris Mccarthy
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

When Will ‘1883’ Episode 2 Air on Cable TV?

Fans will get to bring in the new year by stepping back into time with the latest episode of 1883. The Yellowstone spinoff takes viewers on a cross-country journey with the Dutton ancestors, two of which are played by country icons and celebrity couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. As...
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How To Watch Paramount+’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’: Time, Cast, Live Stream Info, and More

From the mind of Taylor Sheridan, the new series is a stark retelling of Western expansion. Per Paramount, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains as they seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LaMonica Garrett (and cameos from Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks), the first two episodes of 1883 will also air on Paramount Network over the next two Sunday nights (more details below).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Tv#Paramount Pictures#101 Studios#Paramount Plus#Viacomcbs Media Networks#The Paramount Network
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tom Hanks Enlists To Help Tim McGraw Battle Of Antietam Flashback In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

EXCLUSIVE: Slight spoiler alert. When the first two episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1883 get their gala premiere tomorrow at Wynn Las Vegas, there will be a very familiar face in the second episode. A famous photograph of the carnage in the brutal Civil War Battle of Antietam comes to life, with Tim McGraw’s James Dutton character picking himself off the ground following the concussive conflict. A Confederate officer, Dutton can only sit dazed as he surveys death all around him. As Union troops approach, a gloved hand falls on Dutton’s shoulder. He looks up and it is...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

When Can You Watch ‘1883’ Episodes 2 And 3 on Paramount Plus?

“1883” finally premiered on Sunday, Dec. 19, and we’re already chomping at the bit for episodes 2 and 3. So, when can we expect the next two installments?. Well, episodes 1 and 2 were made available on Paramount+ with the premiere. Paramount+ is currently $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month for premium. As for when episode 2 will be available on the Paramount Network, it looks like we’ll all have a nice little holiday present on Dec. 26. in the form of “1883.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecinemaholic.com

Is Yellowstone’s Prequel 1883 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Paramount?

Created by the Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a prequel to the popular drama television series ‘Yellowstone.’ The western drama show centers upon the Dutton family who embark on a perilous journey to Montana in hopes of a better life. Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ who wish to learn more about the past of their favorite characters should definitely watch the show as it has several surprises in store for them. ‘1883’ stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, Isabel May, and Marc Rissmann with memorable cameos by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks. In case you are excited to learn more about the highly anticipated series, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV SERIES
culturedvultures.com

12 Best New TV Shows Of 2021

Streaming giants and cable television churned out a new hit show each month of 2021, ensnaring audiences in wonderful fandoms and online discussions. Loki, Midnight Mass, Star Wars: Visions, The Underground Railroad, and The White Lotus — to name only a few — attracted viewers of every demographic around the globe. People find solace in escapism. More than ever, they want to get away from the devastating news filling up their brains and commune with others, sharing moments of joy they receive through partaking in fiction and fandom.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Gasp! 8 TV Characters Who Died in a Season Premiere

Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… on HBO Max ended an epic love story with the demise of a major character in the show’s initial episode, and it’s far from the first time the Grim Reaper has made an appearance in a season premiere.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy