Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball game against Michigan canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue Fort Wayne’s men’s basketball team was scheduled to play Tuesday night in Ann Arbor against Michigan but the game has been canceled.

PFW says there’s been a breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the Mastodon program. Tuesday’s game at Michigan will not be made up.

The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department’s established protocols. The team is on track to return for the Dec. 30 Horizon League contest at UIC.

