ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball game against Michigan canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases

WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vdyF_0dSkgpbz00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue Fort Wayne’s men’s basketball team was scheduled to play Tuesday night in Ann Arbor against Michigan but the game has been canceled.

PFW says there’s been a breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the Mastodon program. Tuesday’s game at Michigan will not be made up.

Allen County health commissioner expects Omicron to spread ‘fairly quickly’

The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department’s established protocols. The team is on track to return for the Dec. 30 Horizon League contest at UIC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Hoosiers head into holiday break after dominant win against NKU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis made his first three shots, scored 21 points with three dunks and zero turnovers as Indiana cruised to a 79-61 win over Northern Kentucky. Jackson-Davis was 9-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Race Thompson scored 14 points for Indiana (10-2), which is 9-0 at […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

12/22 Prep Basketball Recap – Norwell boys, Garrett girls win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Norwell boys bested county rival Bluffton in boys hoops while 3A no. 2 Garrett topped visiting Dwenger in girls hoops to headline area prep action on Wednesday night. At Paul Bateman Gymnasium Garrett junior Bailey Kelham scored 28 points, pushing her over 1,000 points for her career. At the […]
GARRETT, IN
WANE 15

Eastside sweeps throwback doubleheader at the Old Gym

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside’s annual night of nostalgia at the Old Gym in Butler ended with both the boys and girls Blazer squads pulling out wins over Heritage to headline hoops before the holidays on Thursday night. The Blazers boys’ team remained undefeated moving to 9-0 (best start in school history) with a 55-42 […]
BUTLER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Michigan State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Indiana Health
Allen County, IN
Sports
Allen County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
County
Allen County, IN
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
WANE 15

Goodwin, Wesley lift Irish over Texas A&M Corpus Christi

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Dane Goodwin scored a season-high 21 points and Notre Dame made a season-high 16 3-pointers in defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-73. Goodwin made 5 of 7 3-point attempts with the Fighting Irish sinking 16 of 29 from the arc as they overcame a fast start by the Islanders then pulled […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne’s Anderson earns NBA Call-Up with Cleveland Cavaliers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has earned a NBA Call-up. He is the 22nd NBA Call-up in organization history and the second in the past week. Anderson is the 18th different Mad Ant to earn a call-up in the past 15 seasons. The Cleveland Cavaliers have added Anderson on […]
NBA
WANE 15

TOTW: Concordia Cadets Boys Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Concordia boys basketball team sits atop the SAC standings – and they’re doing it without any seniors on the roster. For that, we are proud to honor the Cadets as your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week!” Concordia’s most dramatic win of the season came last Friday night, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

12/21 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boy’s basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:Class 4AW-L Pts Prv Zionsville (11) 7-0 256 1 Valparaiso (1) 7-0 222 4 Carmel 6-2 169 5 Fishers 6-1 162 6 Homestead 6-2 133 2 Penn (1) 7-0 110 7 Chesterton 5-0 93 […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Fort Wayne#Covid#Pfw#Mastodon#Omicron#Horizon League#Uic
WANE 15

Shooting near Oxford Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shooting occurred at Robinwood Drive around 8:00 p.m. Dispatch could not confirm if there were any injuries at this time. Wane 15 is continuing to learn more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WANE 15

Indianapolis Colts add players to Reserve/COVID-19 list

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that guard Mark Glowinski has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced some roster changes, as two players are moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and another to the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. Wednesday afternoon, the team tweeted out that Defensive End Kemoko […]
NFL
WANE 15

Watching Winter Live – December 22nd, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – We tap into Nexstar’s deep meteorological bench of expertise to look at the long-range predictions for winter weather across the nation. Join WGN Chicago’s Tim Joyce and 22News Western Massachusetts’ Brian Lapis as they discuss heavy snow headed for the West and western mountain states, the on-going snow drought in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy