Highlands College officially moved into its new campus today. A new sign is up facing U.S. 280 and Highlands College staff has officially moved into the campus. Students will begin attending classes at the new facility in January, Church of the Highlands Pastor Chris Hodges, who serves as college chancellor, announced in his Sunday sermon. “It’s beautiful; it’s a gift from heaven above,” Hodges said. “It’s something that we’ve become very passionate about and we thank God that we get to be a part of it.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO