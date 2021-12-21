Road projects halt due to expected heavy holiday traffic next couple weeks

KRDO I-25 and Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Christmas and New Year's Day approaches, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is encouraging drivers to be mindful when commuting on the roads these next couple weeks.

"The holiday season is a busy time for travel, as Coloradans and visitors spend time with family and friends and explore our beautiful great outdoors,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. "During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it. We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let's end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022."

According to the CDOT press release, all statewide road projects will halt by noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30. CDOT will allow crew to resume the regular work schedule on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Interstate 70 west traffic from Denver is expected to be heavy this Thursday, Friday, and the days following Christmas. There will be heavier traffic anticipated on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 between Vail and the Denver area during mid-morning through late afternoon.

The Front Range is expected to receive heavy traffic before and after Christmas, due to the large shopping areas near the urban corridors.

CDOT has released data on vehicle counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels from the previous two years:

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

