ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Road projects halt due to expected heavy holiday traffic next couple weeks

By Jordan Good
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
KRDO
I-25 and Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Christmas and New Year's Day approaches, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is encouraging drivers to be mindful when commuting on the roads these next couple weeks.

"The holiday season is a busy time for travel, as Coloradans and visitors spend time with family and friends and explore our beautiful great outdoors,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.  "During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it.  We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration.  Let's end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022."

According to the CDOT press release, all statewide road projects will halt by noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30. CDOT will allow crew to resume the regular work schedule on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Interstate 70 west traffic from Denver is expected to be heavy this Thursday, Friday, and the days following Christmas. There will be heavier traffic anticipated on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 between Vail and the Denver area during mid-morning through late afternoon.

The Front Range is expected to receive heavy traffic before and after Christmas, due to the large shopping areas near the urban corridors.

CDOT has released data on vehicle counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels from the previous two years:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mULsg_0dSkfuzP00
Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

The post Road projects halt due to expected heavy holiday traffic next couple weeks appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews still battling Blodgett Peak Fire, strong winds expected to move in overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Blodgett Peak Fire continues to burn in Colorado Springs while crews fight for containment ahead of strong winds expected to move in overnight. The fire was first reported Wednesday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents living near Blodgett Peak. Thursday, the U.S. Forest The post Crews still battling Blodgett Peak Fire, strong winds expected to move in overnight appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Winds Possible Overnight

High Wind Warnings are in effect across the Pikes Peak region as strong upper-level winds and a surface cold front push into Colorado tonight. Sustained winds between 35-45mph and gusts 65-75mph are possible for the Colorado Springs area, as well as much of the I-25 corridor and Teller County. Tree limb damage and power outages The post WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Winds Possible Overnight appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities restores all power week after massive wind storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Dec. 15, hurricane-force winds rolled into Colorado Springs causing a major headache for customers of Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The winds triggered a countywide power outage that left some without power for days. CSU confirmed it was the largest power outage the company has ever seen. “We did know The post Colorado Springs Utilities restores all power week after massive wind storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Vail, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rapid tests in short supply in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Americans across the country are relying on rapid COVID-19 tests to keep their holiday gatherings safe, but many are having trouble getting their hands on one. The nationwide shortage, now spreading to Southern Colorado. Colorado Governor Jared Polis urged testing before gathering in large groups for the holidays, especially if The post Rapid tests in short supply in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers released their hours during the upcoming holiday weekend. In El Paso County, the health department will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27. The schedule for community-based COVID-19 testing sites are: Fountain testing center will be open Friday, The post Holiday hours for community testing, vaccination, and antibody treatment centers in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo conducts tumbleweed cleanup amid severe wind

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The severe winds that hit Pueblo last Wednesday led to trees collapsing, loss of power to hundreds of residents, and several tumbleweeds gathered in countless neighborhoods along the south and west areas. According to the City of Pueblo press release, the City of Pueblo Public Works Department will be helping out The post Pueblo conducts tumbleweed cleanup amid severe wind appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to structure fire at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Citadel Mall. The CSFD first reported the fire at 1:21 p.m. According to CSFD, no injuries have been reported. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 750 CITADEL DR E; CITADEL MALL, on reported structure fire. No The post Crews respond to structure fire at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Heavy Traffic#Weather Forecasts#Tunnels#Cdot#Coloradans#The Front Range
KRDO News Channel 13

CSFD crews respond to wildfire on Blodgett Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and County Fire resources are responding to a working fire on Blodgett Peak Wednesday morning. CSFD says the fire is estimated to be about three-tenths of an acre in size as of 4:30 pm. A pre-evacuation notice was issued for residents living near Blodgett Peak, The post CSFD crews respond to wildfire on Blodgett Peak appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple vehicle crashes reports prompt road closures Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are responding to multiple vehicle crashes in the Southern Colorado area. Drivers should be prepared to use an alternate route while commuting Monday morning. CSPD are responding to the latest vehicle accidents: Vehicle crash near Fillmore and CentennialVehicle rollover crash on W. Pikes Peak Ave. The post Multiple vehicle crashes reports prompt road closures Monday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bradford Park set to reopen ahead of the holidays

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Parks and Recreation says Bradford Park playground is ready to reopen just in time for the holidays. According to the City of Pueblo, Bradford Park playground was closed earlier this year to make way for Pueblo Parks Crew to install the newly, renovated equipment. Mulch will be added to The post Bradford Park set to reopen ahead of the holidays appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State Patrol: Man from North Pole crashes stolen pickup truck east of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol says a man from Alaska was found unconscious next to a stolen pickup truck after he reportedly crashed it near Calhan in rural El Paso County. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 24, just east of Calhan. First responders found the driver on The post State Patrol: Man from North Pole crashes stolen pickup truck east of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT stands behind timing of high-wind restriction despite 15 semi-truck wrecks in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midway through Wednesday's wind storm, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a travel restriction of high-profile vehicles. Before the restriction was enacted, semi-trucks were able to drive despite the high winds According to CDOT, a total of 25 semi-trucks blew over across southeastern Colorado. Out of that number,15 of The post CDOT stands behind timing of high-wind restriction despite 15 semi-truck wrecks in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Many Colorado Springs residents cope with not having power through weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People in one east side neighborhood hard-hit by damage from Wednesday's windstorm, are reacting to it in different ways. In the Patty Jewett neighborhood, south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course between downtown and Citadel Mall, power has been out since the powerful winds blew through. KRDO Several streets in The post Many Colorado Springs residents cope with not having power through weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

As Denver doubles rates, City of Colorado Springs says increased parking prices are effective

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's been two years since the city raised parking prices in Downtown Colorado Springs by $.25 per hour. Areas that are closer to the City Center charge as much as $1.25 per hour. Now, the City of Denver is following suit, doubling its' prices to $2 per hour next year. When The post As Denver doubles rates, City of Colorado Springs says increased parking prices are effective appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurant pursues take-out only approach to keep up with COVID trends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two years into the pandemic and Southern Colorado restaurants are still working to adjust to the new ways of dining in Colorado. Consumer trends show a dramatic increase in takeout sales, compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and it's set to continue to rise post-COVID. Online ordering and third-party delivery apps have The post Colorado Springs restaurant pursues take-out only approach to keep up with COVID trends appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities gives update on Friday’s power restoration efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Days after a devastating windstorm swept through the Front Range of Colorado, thousands of customers were still without power in Colorado Springs on Friday, with crews saying it could take until Saturday to restore power for everyone. Watch an update from Springs Utilities below: You can keep updated with Springs The post Colorado Springs Utilities gives update on Friday’s power restoration efforts appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Power likely not restored to all in Colorado Springs until Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - UPDATE: Colorado Springs Utilities gave an update on Friday saying power likely won't be restored for all customers until Saturday. Earlier Thousands of Southern Coloradans were still in the dark Thursday up and down the Front Range, a full day since extreme winds finally stopped. Colorado Springs Utilities says unfortunately The post Power likely not restored to all in Colorado Springs until Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities gives update after December 15 windstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is speaking to media and giving an update on power restoration efforts after a devastating windstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.Watch below: Tens of thousands of people were left without power Wednesday as wind gusts reached up to 90 mph in Colorado Springs, and The post Colorado Springs Utilities gives update after December 15 windstorm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

BBB anticipating increase in scammers and contract complaints after Wednesday’s storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- First come the storms, then the scams. The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is anticipating at least a 10% increase in the number of contractor complaints after Wednesday's wind storm.  The BBB says now is the time for people to protect themselves from falling victim to a potential scam. Since The post BBB anticipating increase in scammers and contract complaints after Wednesday’s storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy