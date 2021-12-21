ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Omicron could account for 92% of cases in Texas, health leaders report

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQqeI_0dSkeEK200

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although only three cases of omicron have been officially confirmed in Austin-Travis County, health leaders said the omicron variant could have already overtaken the delta variant in Texas and here locally.

In a briefing Tuesday morning, health leaders urged the community to mask up during private indoor gatherings, while holiday shopping and in other high-risk settings. They report three cases of the omicron variant have officially been detected through sequence testing at the University of Texas.

COVID-19 causes Franklin BBQ to shut down dining room again

They’re also waiting on other sequence tests from Austin-Travis County to produce additional results.

Regardless, health leaders reported more than 90% of cases in the region Texas is in are predicted to be the omicron variant. Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, cited CDC data when making that announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3PBn_0dSkeEK200
CDC Region 6 variant tracker including Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas (courtesy CDC)

“We have community transmission of omicron right now and it is quickly taking over delta cases in our community,” said Janet Pichette, Austin Public Health’s chief epidemiologist.

Without dramatic changes in community behavior, the omicron variant could force a surge in hospitals unlike anything we’ve seen previously, according to a report done by the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium , which has not been peer reviewed yet.

‘Stand up and fight with us’: Omicron could cause another surge in Austin-Travis County

Walkes said we could see our intensive care units overrun by hundreds of people over the next few weeks.

“As of last week, we heard reports from the United Kingdom that we’re not sure that this is not as severe a disease as the delta variant so we really must take time and take stock to do the things that we know will help us prevent the spread in our community,” Walkes said. “We cannot let our hospital system down, we cannot let our healthcare workers down.”

Health leaders are again asking the community to practice all the COVID-safe behaviors they’ve been preaching for the better part of two years.

COVID-19 risk-based guidelines are changing again, Austin-Travis County leaders explain why

“If we don’t act now we’re going to have a very hard new year. This variant of this virus is not joking, it is moving fast and furiously,” Walkes said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 20

whome?
7d ago

Wow! Must be very fast! I only started hearing about it a month ago.....in South Africa. Hmmmm....I wonder how they know it's the new strain infecting all these people?? Well, if I read it in the news, it has to be true!

Reply(4)
3
stePHa
7d ago

This is nothing but the common flu that takes place this time of the year. I am just getting over it and it really not that bad.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
State
Louisiana State
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Central Texas#Cdc#Covid#Franklin Bbq#Austin Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXAN

KXAN

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy