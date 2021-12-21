ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Colonel and Senator John C. Astle Celebrates 60 Year of Public Service With New Book

"Many autobiographical books have been written about the Vietnam experience, most of them years after the fact, based upon imperfect memory. By contrast, the contents of this book reflect immediate reactions to the grim reality I encountered in Vietnam at the time on a daily basis," said retired State Senator John...

Eye On Annapolis

14 To Be Honored at MLK Jr. Awards Program in January

The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Program will be held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the BWI Westin Hotel in Linthicum, Md. This evening is the largest celebration of Dr. King's birthday in Anne Arundel County. This year's theme is "Elections Have Consequences: They Either Affirm the Dream or Defer It." Among the 14 honorees acknowledged at the event are: Antonio Palmer, of Odenton, winner of the Dream Keepers Award and newly elected president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County, and Alan Hyatt, of Annapolis, winner of the Dream Keepers Award for his philanthropic efforts that made it possible for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee to build the prestigious county memorials. Other notable attendees include Bowie Mayor Tim Adams, Congressman Anthony Brown, City of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Comptroller Peter Franchot, Former Attorney General Doug Gansler, John B. King Jr. running for governor of Maryland, candidate for governor Wes Moore and Anne Arundel County Executive and previous award recipient Steuart Pittman. Adams is planning to run for Maryland Comptroller during the 2022 race, and would become the first African-American Comptroller for the state. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by noted gospel artist Brianna Bowen, a favorite along Maryland's Eastern Shore. Bowen will sing "Amazing Grace" and other gospel songs associated with the Civil Rights movement. Tickets for the awards program are $100 per person and available for purchase online at https://mlkjrmd.org/. Priority seating is granted to guests who register early. For more information, contact Arlene Jackson at 301-538-6353.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2022 Virtual Winter Lecture Series

Warm-up this winter in the comfort of your own home with the enlightening Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) beginning Thursday, January 13, 2022. The popular educational and informative series of eight wintertime talks provides rich and stimulating topics from an esteemed group of scholars, photographers, and historians.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Crusaders 4 Change

After a career in the Federal government, Shay Cook realized she needed to follow and continue her vision to help others. And in 2016, she did just that when she founded Crusaders 4 Change. One of the most critical aspects of life is managing your money. And while financial advisers...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Bonus Podcast: The Anne Arundel County Food Bank Needs Help. Here's Where You Come In!

The numbers are staggering. The need is staggering. And most of us are closer than we think we are to needing their services. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank has taken on a huge undertaking since March of 2020 making sure that the food-insecure families in our community have access to nourishing food and basic necessities. How much you ask? Try 5.8 million pounds for starters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Area Teachers To Be Honored at Military Bowl

The Military Bowl Foundation and the College Football Playoff Foundation are proud to support teachers who have gone above and beyond to help their students. Through the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers program, the Military Bowl is providing grants to these teachers in the National Capital Region to supplement their classrooms and classes:
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

MIDN Kade Heckel and MIDN Evan Robertson Awarded Marshall Scholarships

Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Kade Heckel, 21, of Hughesville, Pennsylvania, and Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Evan Robertson, 21, of Oak Harbor, Washington, were recently awarded Marshall Scholarships. This highly-competitive academic scholarship provides up to two years of postgraduate study at a United Kingdom university. This year, over 1,000 candidates competed for one of the 41 scholarships awarded. This year's class includes the largest number of U.S. service academy graduates since service academies began competing for the Marshall Scholarship in the early 1980s.
NAVAL ACADEMY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

There's a New "Must-See" Museum in Annapolis

Historic Annapolis announces the preview opening of the Museum of Historic Annapolis and its inspiring new permanent exhibition, Annapolis: An American Story. The Museum, located at 99 Main Street, will be open Fridays through Mondays during the winter. A grand opening celebration is planned for March 2022. Annapolis: An American...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Developing and Protecting Green Spaces for Communities in Annapolis

Maryland state government has recently announced that funds of over $60 million will be invested in revitalization programs throughout the state. The money will be used to support a range of projects focusing on economic and community development. In Baltimore City, one initiative will help to create affordable housing and more green spaces, while in Annapolis, residents will benefit from the refurbishment of a waterfront park. As well as the addition of more urban green spaces, Anne Arundel County's updated Green Infrastructure Master Plan will also protect existing natural areas. Access to outdoor green spaces promotes physical and mental wellbeing and parks and gardens are important locations for everyday community life. From the incorporation of dog walking parks in new city apartments to the conservation of forests in rural areas, communities in Annapolis will benefit from greater access to well-maintained outdoor spaces.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Bonus Podcast: Make Sure You Beware of the FOG Over the Holidays

Fog is a problem in San Francisco for sure, but not so much for Anne Arundel County. However, FOG is a real issue for us!. FOG here in Anne Arundel County stands for Fats Oils and Grease and it is a real problem during the holidays for Anne Arundel County Public Works. Director, Chris Phipps explained it well if you compare it to a blocked artery from your heart due to eating all the Fats, Oils, and Grease. He offers some thoughts on keeping out underground "arteries" healthy–which could save you a hefty plumbing repair bill. And disgustingly, he describes what happens when it is not healthy!
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Crosby Tops "Best in Maryland" Competition with Five Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications led the way in the recent 2021 Best in Maryland competition by taking five awards, the most of any agency or company. Conducted by the Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, the annual Best in Maryland awards honors public relations practitioners in the state who, in the judgment of their peers, have successfully addressed a communications challenge with exemplary professional skill, creativity, and resourcefulness. Crosby was honored for these programs:
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Receives $200K Grant to Spruce Up "Robert Eades Park" on Clay Street

The City of Annapolis was notified of a $200,000 "Community Legacy" grant from the State of Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant is for the revitalization of the public water access park, to be dedicated as "Robert Eades Park" on Clay Street. The total cost of the project is $483,500, including $56,000 for the design and $404,500 for the construction.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

2021 Edition: 31 Amazing LOCAL Gifts for Everyone On Your List!

Over the past two years, we've heard of many business casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. If we are honest, there has never been a year when it is more important to support our local stores. When you shop local, more money stays in our local economy; but more importantly, shopping local allows our locally-owned stores to remain viable in order to hire local employees. See how that works? With that said, here is a gift list for everyone on your holiday list. All local.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Town Center Is Ready For The Holidays

The Town Center is not slowing down for the holiday season. Known for their warm and joyful photo-op with St. Nick himself at Santa's Cottage, the property will be hosting a few additional experiences, pop-ups, and shopping activations for guests to celebrate the season. See below for their current line-up. Santa's Cottage.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland Names First Autism Coordinator

The Governor's Office of Community Initiatives has announced the appointment of Katie Gandy as Maryland's first statewide autism coordinator. "This new position will enhance outreach and education about autism in Maryland," said Governor's Office of Community Initiatives Executive Director Steven McAdams. "Katie Gandy knows the challenges and opportunities as an advocate and parent of a child with autism. She will be a tremendous asset on this important issue for parents, children, and caregivers."
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

