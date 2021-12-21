ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Car lands on roof in rollover wreck

By Sara Tomarelli
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHdOh_0dSkcNTp00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Investigators believe something possibly went wrong with the steering that caused a 68-year-old man to wreck Tuesday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the wreck happened on Henry S. Grace Freeway near Central Freeway.

Early reports stated the vehicle rolled multiple times and landed upside down in a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle but first responders were able to get the driver out.

There were no passengers.

Eipper said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Kfdx#Sgt#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Man charged with frying pan assault of girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say a domestic disturbance moves from the bathroom into the kitchen where frying pans become the weapons of self-defense and assault. Following the investigation, Kristopher Kowalski was jailed and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. According to an affidavit, police said the victim said she and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy