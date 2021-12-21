Car lands on roof in rollover wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Investigators believe something possibly went wrong with the steering that caused a 68-year-old man to wreck Tuesday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the wreck happened on Henry S. Grace Freeway near Central Freeway.

Early reports stated the vehicle rolled multiple times and landed upside down in a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle but first responders were able to get the driver out.

There were no passengers.

Eipper said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.