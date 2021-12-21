ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
81-year-old Betty Bamberg dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Blumfield Township (Blumfield Township, MI)

On Sunday, 81-year-old Betty Bamberg, from Michigan, lost her life after being struck by a van while getting her mail in Blumfield Township.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place shortly before 1 p.m. on Holland Road near S. Reese Road in Blumfield Township [...]

December 21, 2021

Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News.

81-year-old woman hit while getting mail and dies

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 81-year-old woman died over the weekend after a driver lost control on icy roads and hit her in a rural area of Saginaw County. Michigan State Police say a 1995 Ford Econoline van was driving west on M-46 when the driver lost control near South Reese Road around 12:55 p.m. Sunday.
