81-year-old Betty Bamberg dead after getting hit by a vehicle in Blumfield Township (Blumfield Township, MI)
On Sunday, 81-year-old Betty Bamberg, from Michigan, lost her life after being struck by a van while getting her mail in Blumfield Township.
As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place shortly before 1 p.m. on Holland Road near S. Reese Road in Blumfield Township [...]
December 21, 2021
