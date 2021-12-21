ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State Bill 21-069 aims to replace faded license plates

By Al Maulding
 4 days ago

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KREX ) — The state of Colorado is implementing a new law that requires drivers to replace their old license plates with new ones that are more easily readable by law enforcement.

State Bill 21-069 , also known as the License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act of 2021, is designed to aid police efforts during Amber Alerts or if law enforcement needs to read a vehicle’s license plate number in low-light situations to improve public safety.

The law only applies to plates for Class C personal property vehicles, including passenger cars, motorhomes, and motorcycles. The bill does not affect personalized license plates and renewals that are required for change of ownership.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, “on average, license plates lose 50 percent of their reflectivity within 5 to 10 years of use and the average age of motor vehicles in Colorado is 6 years.”

Most Colorado drivers will see an additional expense of $4.73 when registering vehicles, however those wishing to retain their current plate must pay a one-time fee between $68.06 and $118.06, depending on the license plate.

The new law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
