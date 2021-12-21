LSU’s Farrell opts out of Texas Bowl

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced Monday he will not play in the Texas Bowl with his teammates on January 4th.

Farrell called the decision part of his pre-draft process.

The graduate student from Mobile, Al., led the Tigers in Tackles for Loss and is 6th on the team in total tackles.

LSU’s bowl game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston vs Kansas State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.