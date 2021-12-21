ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU’s Farrell opts out of Texas Bowl

By Brian Holland
 4 days ago

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced Monday he will not play in the Texas Bowl with his teammates on January 4th.

Farrell called the decision part of his pre-draft process.

The graduate student from Mobile, Al., led the Tigers in Tackles for Loss and is 6th on the team in total tackles.

LSU’s bowl game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston vs Kansas State.

Saints QB Ian Book hails 'unbelievable opportunity' to make debut

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book says he's made a point to be as ready to play as possible all season long — no matter how unlikely it looked that he'd get a chance. Now the rookie out of Notre Dame who began the season as New Orleans' No. 4 QB is […]
Saints: Bortles in, Payton returns

He was once the third pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Now he will be backing up rookie Ian Book at quarterback for the Saints Monday night against Miami.
Saints send four to Pro Bowl including Cam Jordan for 7th time

Four New Orleans Saints were voted to the Pro Bowl, the National Football League announced Wednesday evening. DB J.T. Gray (special teams starter), DE Cameron Jordan, RB Alvin Kamara and CB Marshon Lattimore were selected to the NFC squad to play in the NFL's All-Star game, which will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, […]
Saints place 9 on Covid List

The Saints placed 9 players on the Covid 19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. That leaves rookie quarterback Ian Book, a fourth round draft pick, to start for the Saints Monday night against the Miami Dolphins at the Caesar's Superdome. Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the key players on the club's […]
Finals set: Karr to face Catholic for Country Day Classic Title

Karr will face Catholic of Baton Rouge for the championship of the Country Day Classic Thursday night in Old Metairie. The Cougars defeated St Thomas More, 54-38, and Catholic defeated the host Country Day, 56-39 in semifinal games in the winner's bracket. Here's the highlights of both games from WGNO Sports. In the consolation bracket, […]
40 million-year-old 'fossil shark' is named after LSU collection manager Suyin Ting

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State University (LSU) Museum of Natural Science Vertebrate Paleontology Collections Manager Suyin Ting is honored by having a 40-million-year-old extinct shark fossil named after her. South Carolina State Museum in Columbia curator David Cicmurri, and Jun Ebersole, director of collections at the McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama have chosen […]
