ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Benzan, No. 6 Maryland women rout Coppin State 98-52

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Diamond Miller caught a pass at full speed and made a layup in transition, with no apparent fear about her knee.

Moments later, she made a 3-pointer.

The rout was on for No. 6 Maryland by that point, but what Miller was able to do was of greater significance for the Terrapins. They are finally looking healthy after a 98-52 victory over Coppin State on Tuesday.

“I thought the extra Christmas gift was having Diamond back,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said.

Miller has battled knee problems this season. She missed the first four games, then played the next two. Then she missed six more before this one.

She finished with 10 points and six rebounds and attacked the basket fearlessly.

“I trust my knee. I just have to get my touch back,” Miller said. “Everything else, I’m pretty good.”

Her 3-pointer in the first half put the Terps up 44-20.

“She’s put a ton of hard work in, and being patient to be able to get her knee right,” Frese said. “Watching her in practice, she uplifts our team. She makes everyone better.”

Katie Benzan scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half, and Chloe Bibby contributed 14 points for the Terrapins, who eased out of a difficult stretch of their schedule with this victory over an in-state opponent. Maryland was coming off a 66-59 loss at top-ranked South Carolina on Dec. 12.

The Terps (10-3) haven’t been at full strength for much of this season. Benzan missed three games last month — all against top-10 opponents — because of an illness.

She also looked healthy Tuesday. Benzan made five of her six 3-pointers in the first half to help Maryland pull away.

Coppin State (6-6) is coached by Laura Harper, who played for Frese when the Terrapins won the national title in 2006.

“I can’t even begin to explain the emotions I have, playing against the one person that pretty much made me who I am,” Harper said. “She believed in me when no one else did. In the grand scheme of coaching, this is just like a surreal moment. Obviously I don’t love losing by 50 points ... but this is so cool.”

Mossi Staples led the Eagles with 16 points.

Maryland led 6-5 when Benzan made her first 3-pointer, starting a 12-0 run. It was 56-24 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Coppin State: The Eagles gave Benzan too many open looks, but there are only so many things you can take away against an opponent like Maryland.

“We tried to shut down Angel (Reese) and Ashley (Owusu) ... and then Katie Benzan has five 3s,” Harper said.

Maryland: The Terps were sharp after a layoff of more than a week. They would have been heavily favored in this game regardless, but the tough schedule they’ve played probably made this feel even easier.

BACK HOME

Reese is from Baltimore and went to St. Frances Academy.

“It felt great having all my family and friends here,” Reese said. “A great way to go into Christmas break. I’m so happy that we won in Baltimore. Just a great thing for the city, and a lot of people came out.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Maryland moved up three spots despite being idle for a week, and this game showed how dominant the Terps can be.

UP NEXT

Coppin State: The Eagles play at George Mason next Tuesday.

Maryland: The Terps return to Big Ten play at Illinois on Dec. 30.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Recent bowl game MVP quarterback enters transfer portal

Tuesday night, Levi Williams was named the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP. Less than 24 hours later, he decided to transfer from Wyoming. Williams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. The decision comes after quite a showing in Wyoming’s 52-48 win over Kent State in the Potato Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland College Basketball
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Illinois State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Basketball
Local
Maryland College Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Ohio State football: This guy is a must-have transfer

Former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister has entered the transfer portal and is interested in the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes need to do everything they can to land him. He is a must-have transfer. McCalister would fill one of the biggest positions of need on the OSU defense....
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Bibby
Person
Laura Harper
Person
Ashley
Person
George Mason
Person
Brenda Frese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coppin State#Womens#Ap
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hawaii Bowl Decision

Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy