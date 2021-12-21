ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Benzan, No. 6 Maryland women rout Coppin State 98-52

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dSkM1ME00

Diamond Miller caught a pass at full speed and made a layup in transition, with no apparent fear about her knee.

Moments later, she made a 3-pointer.

The rout was on for No. 6 Maryland by that point, but what Miller was able to do was of greater significance for the Terrapins. They are finally looking healthy after a 98-52 victory over Coppin State on Tuesday.

“I thought the extra Christmas gift was having Diamond back,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said.

Miller has battled knee problems this season. She missed the first four games, then played the next two. Then she missed six more before this one.

She finished with 10 points and six rebounds and attacked the basket fearlessly.

“I trust my knee. I just have to get my touch back,” Miller said. “Everything else, I'm pretty good.”

Her 3-pointer in the first half put the Terps up 44-20.

“She’s put a ton of hard work in, and being patient to be able to get her knee right,” Frese said. “Watching her in practice, she uplifts our team. She makes everyone better.”

Katie Benzan scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half, and Chloe Bibby contributed 14 points for the Terrapins, who eased out of a difficult stretch of their schedule with this victory over an in-state opponent. Maryland was coming off a 66-59 loss at top-ranked South Carolina on Dec. 12.

The Terps (10-3) haven't been at full strength for much of this season. Benzan missed three games last month — all against top-10 opponents — because of an illness.

She also looked healthy Tuesday. Benzan made five of her six 3-pointers in the first half to help Maryland pull away.

Coppin State (6-6) is coached by Laura Harper, who played for Frese when the Terrapins won the national title in 2006.

“I can't even begin to explain the emotions I have, playing against the one person that pretty much made me who I am,” Harper said. “She believed in me when no one else did. In the grand scheme of coaching, this is just like a surreal moment. Obviously I don't love losing by 50 points ... but this is so cool.”

Mossi Staples led the Eagles with 16 points.

Maryland led 6-5 when Benzan made her first 3-pointer, starting a 12-0 run. It was 56-24 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Coppin State: The Eagles gave Benzan too many open looks, but there are only so many things you can take away against an opponent like Maryland.

“We tried to shut down Angel (Reese) and Ashley (Owusu) ... and then Katie Benzan has five 3s," Harper said.

Maryland: The Terps were sharp after a layoff of more than a week. They would have been heavily favored in this game regardless, but the tough schedule they've played probably made this feel even easier.

BACK HOME

Reese is from Baltimore and went to St. Frances Academy.

“It felt great having all my family and friends here," Reese said. “A great way to go into Christmas break. I'm so happy that we won in Baltimore. Just a great thing for the city, and a lot of people came out.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Maryland moved up three spots despite being idle for a week, and this game showed how dominant the Terps can be.

UP NEXT

Coppin State: The Eagles play at George Mason next Tuesday.

Maryland: The Terps return to Big Ten play at Illinois on Dec. 30.

———

Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister

———

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland College Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hawaii Bowl Decision

Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State football: This guy is a must-have transfer

Former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister has entered the transfer portal and is interested in the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes need to do everything they can to land him. He is a must-have transfer. McCalister would fill one of the biggest positions of need on the OSU defense....
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Bibby
Person
Laura Harper
Person
George Mason
Person
Brenda Frese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coppin State#Womens
97.3 The Fan

SDSU cruises past UCSD 78-57

San Diego State hosted the UCSD Tritons on Wednesday night, beginning a new 3-game series with the local San Diego school. The Aztecs led from start to finish against the recently-minted Division I school, winning 78-57 and improving to 8-3.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC News

Sources: Oversight committee to discuss whether Rutgers Scarlet Knights should be Gator Bowl opposition for Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Rutgers is expected to receive the first opportunity to replace Texas A&M and face Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee will meet Thursday and determine the policy for a bowl replacement opponent for Wake Forest among 5-7 teams. If the committee leans heaviest on Academic Progress Rate, Rutgers would be the first option because it has the highest score. Bowl selection criteria for teams that don't meet the six-win threshold typically favor those with the highest APR scores.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Sources -- Oversight committee to discuss Rutgers Scarlet Knights as possible Gator Bowl opponent for Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Rutgers is expected to receive the first opportunity to replace Texas A&M and face Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee will meet Thursday and determine the policy for a bowl replacement opponent for Wake Forest among the 5-7 teams. If the committee leans heaviest on Academic Progress Rate, Rutgers would be the first option because it has the highest score. Bowl selection criteria for teams that don't meet the six-win threshold typically favor those with the highest APR scores.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

CFB Program Gets Put On Blast For Latest Statement

Earlier this week, Wyoming defeated Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to wrap up its 2021 season. Two days later, head coach Craig Bohl issued a statement about the program’s outlook for 2022. With the Cowboys’ quarterback situation looking pretty rough at the moment, Bohl is hoping...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Rutgers accepts invite as replacement team for Gator Bowl, to play Wake Forest

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M as the opponent for Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, it was announced Thursday. "This is an exciting time for Rutgers," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said in a statement. "I'm so happy for our players to be able to experience a great bowl game atmosphere. Anytime you can go out and test yourself against the country's top talent, it creates a tremendous opportunity for our players to grow and develop."
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors out of Hawai'i Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

The EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl was canceled after Hawai'i announced Thursday that it was pulling out of the game, citing COVID-19 issues within the program in addition to injuries and transfers. The game was scheduled to be played Friday in Honolulu. "The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

485K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy