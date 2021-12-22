ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter storms could bring extreme weather to East and West coasts this week

By Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
 3 days ago

Parts of the U.S. could see a white Christmas as storms hit the East and West coasts this week bringing extreme weather conditions.

There is a winter storm warning in place for California on Tuesday, where 3 to 8 feet of snow is possible. Some of the highest elevations may even see 10 feet of snow.

There are storm alerts in place for six states. The heaviest of the snow will hit Wednesday night into Thursday, continuing through Christmas. The area on I-80 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains will get the heaviest of the snow.

The San Francisco Bay Area will see heavy rain at the same time, with possible localized flooding and mudslides. The area just south of the San Francisco Bay Area could see more than 4 inches of rain.

Thursday night into Friday morning, Los Angeles and southern California could see heavy rain, localized flooding and possible mudslides. Rainfall in southern California will be between 2 to 4 inches.

ABC News - PHOTO: An ABC News weather map released on Dec. 20, 2021, shows the snow forecast for Christmas in the United States.

On the East coast, a storm system is moving its way through Florida, with a tornado threat in place from Orlando to Miami. There is also a chance for damaging winds.

The storm system will then move up the East coast bringing a burst of heavy snow and freezing rain for eastern New England, from Massachusetts to Maine.

A winter weather advisory is in place for Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine where freezing rain is expected. Roads could be very slick.

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Maine which is expected to see more than 7 inches of snow.

Temperatures on the East coast will warm up in time for Christmas.

Comments / 119

Misty Adams
3d ago

I don't wish this on anyone even if they do get stimulus checks. This is awful thing to say about people who could be in danger. My prayers are with them all who are in this storm and prayers for those who have negative thoughts 🙏

Reply(7)
24
Lynn Gutknecht
3d ago

That's okay. As far as the west coast is concerned, they can prepare for it adequately, with all the stimulus payments they continue to get. No sympathy at all.

Reply(12)
27
Jenny Mammen
3d ago

is it seriously going to miss me by a couple of miles here in Denver lol. of course the mountains and maybe foothills will get snow though. We shall see. Hopefully they do. I knew I should have went to Vail or Steamboat for Christmas 😁🎄. Bring on the skiing!! I want snow ❄❄☃️☃️☃️❄. Happy Holidays everyone!

Reply(1)
8
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain To Impact Travel On Christmas

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas! Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice. (WBZ-TV) TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through midmorning. Christmas Day's freezing rain looks to be a bit more widespread than this past Wednesday....
BOSTON, MA
KTLA

Winter storms could dump 8 feet of snow on Mammoth Mountain

It’s definitely going to be a white Christmas for Mammoth Mountain. At least 4 feet of fresh powder has already fallen at the resort as of Friday afternoon, the result of a series of storms in the region that continues to dump flakes across the Sierra Nevada. As much as 5 to 9 inches of […]
Maine State
California State
New Hampshire State
Florida State
Massachusetts State
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
cbs3duluth.com

UPDATE: Winter Storm Watch issued for Northland; Incoming snowstorm could bring up to a foot along North Shore

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - UPDATE: We are tracking an incoming system that will develop in Colorado and move over the Northland Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of the Minnesota counties, Douglas, and Washburn County in Wisconsin until Monday. The snow is predicted to begin around 8:00 P.M. Sunday night and continue into Monday. The updated snow map shows majority of the Northland will see between 6-9 inches of snow with some areas along the north shore could see up to a foot of snow. Areas in the Iron Range region looks to see slightly less amounts between 4-6 inches.
DULUTH, MN
#Winter Storms#Extreme Weather#Weather Map#Freezing Rain
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: After Christmas Day Snow In Northern MN, Heavier System To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day will begin a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out on this...
MINNESOTA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for East Otter Tail, West Becker, West Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Otter Tail; West Becker; West Otter Tail WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with localized higher amounts possible. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow of greater than 6 inches possible. * WHERE...West Becker, West Otter Tail and East Otter Tail Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Becker by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:44:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Becker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow of greater than 6 inches possible. * WHERE...East Becker County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Becker by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Becker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with localized higher amounts possible. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow of greater than 6 inches possible. * WHERE...East Becker County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for East Otter Tail, West Becker, West Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Otter Tail; West Becker; West Otter Tail WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with localized higher amounts possible. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow of greater than 6 inches possible. * WHERE...West Becker, West Otter Tail and East Otter Tail Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

