Public Safety

Man charged over Mark Cavendish burglary remanded in custody

By William Janes
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A man charged as part of an investigation into a burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish has been remanded in custody.

Romario Henry, 30, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with two counts of robbery.

A court official said he did not enter pleas and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 14.

Essex police said Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham south-east London was arrested on Saturday.

The incident at Cavendish’s home in the Ongar area of Essex happened at around 2.35am on November 27, police said.

