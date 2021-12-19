ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

11 Great Cocktail Dresses for Women Over 50

By Sandra Roussy
sixtyandme.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave a party, a wedding, a formal or semi-formal event to attend? A cocktail dress is probably what you need. Cocktail dresses are dresses that are dressy yet not too extravagant. They are also sometimes called tea dresses or party dresses. Typically, a cocktail dress will be knee-length or...

sixtyandme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sixtyandme.com

11 Wedding Dress Styles for Older Women

Are you getting married for the first time? Have you been down the aisle before? Or maybe you are renewing your vows with your longtime sweetheart? No matter what the context, you need a wedding dress that will make you shine on your special day. Just because you are an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Kamali
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Monique Lhuillier
Footwear News

Designer Autumn Adeigbo’s Colorful Dresses Are Taking Over Fashion — Now She’s Tackling Shoes

You may be hearing about buzzy designer Autumn Adeigbo more than ever, but she’s not an overnight success. With a degree in Economics from Spelman College and another in Fashion Design from Parsons School of Design, Adeigbo founded her namesake label in 2016 after years of preparation and perseverance. The designer was first inspired by her Nigerian mother, who sewed her clothes as a little girl. After being expelled from boarding school with a strict uniform dress code, her love of fashion — and pushing its boundaries — was solidified. Before launching her namesake brand, Adeigbo cut her teeth interning with Betsey...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The 10 Best Dressed Celebs of 2021

2021 may have been full of uncertainty — but you wouldn’t know it looking at the year’s biggest and best red carpet moments. In spite of all the ups and downs of the past year (or perhaps because of them), celebrities brought some of their boldest looks yet. From splashy movie premieres and comeback tours to award show peacocking and Met Gala madness, 2021 was not a year of subtlety in fashion. The best red carpet looks were an amped-up version of what was happening everywhere else as re-openings inspired people to ditch their sweats and dress up for the first...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Dresses#Strapless Dress#Sequin Dresses#Party Dress#Super Bowl
sixtyandme.com

7 Tips on How to Care for Pearl Jewelry

At our age, the majority of us have a box or a drawer (!) full of various jewelry. Often, this jewelry is kept in one place – necklaces, earrings, bracelets are tossed together. However, jewelry, whether it is fashion jewelry or fine jewelry, is fragile. There is a false...
APPAREL
laduenews.com

Your Little Princess Will Flip Over These Washable Dresses From Local Boutique Foxtail Lilies

Out of her home in the heart of St. Charles, Foxtail Lilies founder Dana Fischer hopes to bring kids joy and empowerment through her cute and comfy clothes. “Our clothing is unique in the sense that we want it to be fun and something that you can’t just find anywhere,” Fischer says. “[We want to offer options that would] make a little girl want to put that dress on to end that little fight that a mom could have in the morning of getting that child dressed.”
APPAREL
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Shows Off a Holiday Cocktail Dress With Pointy Pumps & Switches to Chic Business-Casual Neutrals

Olivia Culpo shows how to make your holiday style versatile. The socialite posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her giving a tutorial on how to have more fun when it comes to your festive outfits. Culpo donned two chic ensembles. The first encompassed a white turtleneck, caramel-colored trousers and matching pumps, and a brown oversized coat that featured a belt tie. The second getup consisted of a black asymmetrical sheer midriff top that incorporated ruffling and ruching, paired with a matching tulle skirt. She accessorized with a black rectangle clutch and pointed-toe pumps. View this post on Instagram A...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Time and Tru Women’s Sleeveless Knit Dresses only $3!

Looking for a frugal everyday dress? Score this Time and Tru Women’s Sleeveless Knit Dress for ONLY $3!. Walmart has these Time and Tru Women’s Sleeveless Knit Dresses for just $3 right now!. There are several color options but hurry – these are selling out quickly. Choose...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Is Neutrally ’90s in Lug-Sole Boots, Western Jeans and $98 Bow Bag

Sofia Richie was fully neutral for the holidays, while bringing cheer with an affordably festive accessory. The model was spotted strolling in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized cream coat. The ’90s-esque number was layered over a gray sweater and wide-leg blue jeans, which featured Western-style embroidery. Richie’s look was complete with pearl stud earrings. Her outfit gained a glamorous holiday twist with Betsey Johnson’s $98 Glitteratzzi handbag, which featured a white top-handle silhouette topped with a large crystal-covered bow. For shoes, the model grounded her outfit with a pair of lug-sole boots by Proenza Schouler. The $825 style featured white leather uppers, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sixtyandme.com

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2022: Very Peri!

Pantone has just announced its Color of the Year for 2022 and it’s called Very Peri, as in Periwinkle! Well, that’s a hopeful sign. The very name has a wink in it! And a good description of the color might trigger some sweet memories for those of us old enough to remember: “Lavender blue, dilly dilly…”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s 12 Best-Dressed Women of 2021

There have been some truly memorable fashion moments this year; from Amanda Gorman’s Prada headband to Kim Kardashian’s haute Balenciaga morph suit. But when it comes to consistently delivering smash hits, these are the women you can always rely on. Despite uncertain times, Zendaya managed to out-gown everyone, Lady Gaga redefined Old Hollywood style with her stripper boots, and Angelina Jolie became a vintage influencer. Here, the 12 stars who decorated our days with really good fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 13 Best Body Sprays for Women, According to Scent Experts

Click here to read the full article. We all want to smell good, but sometimes perfume can be, well, a lot (especially on steamy summer days or when you’re in close quarters with someone.) Enter: the best body sprays, your scent alternative savior. Think of fragrance mists as a lighter version of women’s perfume, making them ideal for any time you want to take the intensity down a notch. Fragrance mist vs. perfume “The biggest difference between the two forms is the intensity of fragrance and ultimately the fragrance experience on skin,” explains Jodi Geist, director of product development at Bath &...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic. The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy