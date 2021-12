BLADENBORO — West Bladen downed Union 46-18 on Monday night in nonconference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights were paced by junior Rylee Chadwick’s 12 points and nine from sophomore Brookee’ Singletary. Junior Mikayla Wright added eight and freshman Kiera Lewis six.

Ariyana Spearman’s 13 points led the Lady Spartans (1-3).

Having won three straight to reach 6-2, West Bladen hosts winless South Columbus this evening.