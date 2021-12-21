ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA just approved an historic ISS mission

By Georgina Torbet
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clA6g_0dSfbwte00

NASA has approved a fully private mission to the International Space Station, run by the U.S. company Axiom Space. In a statement, NASA said that, “NASA and its international partners have approved the Axiom Mission 1 crew for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station through the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel,” and confirmed that the crew has cleared medical evaluations.

The mission, called Axiom Mission 1, will see four travelers sent to the International Space Station. They include professionally trained former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who flew on three Space Shuttle missions and has previously stayed on the ISS for one mission. He also holds the record for the highest number hours spent on spacewalks by an American, having spent a total of 67 hours across the 10 spacewalks he performed over his career (via NASA).

In addition to López-Alegría, the crew includes Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe, from the U.S., Canada, and Israel respectively.

Axion Mission 1 is set to launch on 28 February 2022, with an eight-day stay on the space station. According to Axiom Space, the crew will be performing research during their trip. The company says on its website that, “Ax-1 crew members will dedicate their eight-day mission aboard the ISS conducting innovative research developed for microgravity on behalf of major organizations ranging from hospitals to technology companies. Critical findings from the extensive array of experiments will make their way back to Earth and humankind.”

Axiom Space is a private space company which is aiming to not only provide commercial flights to the International Space Station, but also to eventually own and operate its own private space station (via Space). The reported price for a trip to the ISS is an eye-watering $55 million for a 10-day mission, which includes costs for the journey to and from the station, the stay on the station itself, and training for the mission.

The ISS has been the site for various private missions in the last few months, including a Russian film crew and actress who were working on a movie partially shot in space, and a recent trip by three Japanese space tourists.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

You can’t watch NASA’s Webb Space Telescope mission trailer and not get excited

NASA has released a trailer for the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, a new space-based observatory that will be the most powerful space telescope in the world. Set for launch on Christmas day, James Webb will be the successor to the beloved Hubble Space Telescope and will allow astronomers to look further out into the darkness of space than ever before.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

What would really happen if we mined a $27 quintillion asteroid?

You might have seen headlines about how NASA is planning to visit an asteroid worth quintillions of dollars, and even some suggesting that mining this asteroid would make everyone on Earth indescribably rich. Most of these articles are based on a study from last year (via the Planetary Science Journal) about asteroid Psyche, a weird and wild metal asteroid which … Continue reading
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

ESA’s Solar Orbiter explained: What does it do and why is it important?

Though it’s the center of our solar system, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the sun. It’s difficult to study the sun in detail, not only because it’s far away but also because it gives off so much heat and radiation that it’s hard for spacecraft to get close to it without being destroyed. But a recently launched mission from the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, Solar Orbiter, will get the best look yet at the sun, including parts of it never seen before. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting mission.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Iss#American#L Pez Alegr A#Axion Mission 1
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Nasa launches $10bn James Webb space telescope

The most ambitious, costly robot probe ever built, the $10bn James Webb telescope, has been blasted into space on top of a giant European rocket. Engineers reported on Saturday that the observatory – which has been plagued by decades of delays and huge cost overruns – was operating perfectly after going through the most nervously watched lift-off in the history of uncrewed space exploration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. The James Webb Space Telescope, some three decades and billions of dollars in the making, left Earth enclosed in its Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana. "What an amazing day. It's truly Christmas," said Thomas Zurbuchen, head of scientific missions for NASA, which together with the European and Canadian space agencies, ESA and ACS, built the telescope. ESA chief Josef Aschbacher said he was "very happy to say that we've delivered the spacecraft into orbit very precisely... that Ariane 5 performed extremely well".
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
treasurecoast.com

NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds

NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds. French Guiana, South America (treasurecoast.com) -NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launched at 7:20 a.m. EST Saturday on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. A joint effort with ESA (European Space Agency)...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Ready for Christmas Day Liftoff

As NASA promised, after years waiting, the brand new James Webb Space Telescope is set for liftoff on Christmas Day. For now, it remains perched atop its rocket in French Guiana. Though with liftoff hours away, scientists and space lovers alike are more than ready to put this $10 billion piece of space equipment in orbit. From there, we can’t wait to see what new things we might learn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Hubble’s Successor, JWST, Successfully Launched Into Space

After 14 long years, the JWST is finally in orbit. The space telescope is now the largest and most powerful ever launched. Lift-off was from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America at 7:20 EST (12:20 GMT). The telescope experienced the vacuum of space 3.5 minutes after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

NASA tosses rockets to prepare for Mars sample return

The Mars Sample Return, a joint mission of NASA and ESA, is one of the most ambitious space missions ever conceived: bringing a piece of another planet home to Earth. To get the samples off the Red Planet, U.S. and European engineers are developing a complex system that throws a rocket into the air just prior to its ignition over the Martian surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Nasa’s X-ray boom arm for black hole studies extends in orbit

Nasa’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) has successfully extended its 4-metre boom arm to assume its operational configuration. Launched on 9 December atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, IXPE is a space observatory designed to study X-rays from black holes, neutron stars and other exotic celestial objects.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

SlashGear

35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy