Missing Woburn Woman Sherell Pringle Found Dead In Saugus; ‘Foul Play Is Suspected’

 7 days ago

WOBURN (CBS) — A missing woman from Woburn was found dead in Saugus on Tuesday, and “foul play is suspected,” the district attorney says. Forty-year-old Sherell Pringle was last seen Saturday evening.

The office of the Essex County District Attorney confirmed that Pringle’s body was found in a marsh along the Salem Turnpike, where there was a heavy police presence Tuesday afternoon.

A body was found in a Saugus marsh (WBZ-TV)

“It’s been pure hell,” Pringle’s mother Pearl Garner said. “I’m a mother, that’s my child. I feel like my heart has been ripped out. I don’t know what’s going on. I feel like the police should be doing much, much more.”

Pringle was reported missing on Sunday by her son after she didn’t return home on Saturday night. Family and friends put the 40-year-old’s face on flyers all over.

“I’m just feeling empty inside I need my mom. I want her back. Immediately,” her son, 19-year-old Jahmani Larionne said.

Jahmani said he tracked his mom’s phone, finding it in Lynn. “We found the phone in a sewer,” he said.

Pringle was supposed to spend Saturday night with her boyfriend, the family said. So far, there have not been any arrests in the case.

“This is an active and fluid investigation,” a spokesperson for the Essex County DA said.

Sherell Pringle (Photo Via Commonwealth Fusion Center)

Anyone with information should call Woburn Police Detective Jeff Carreau at 781-933-1212 ext. 4856 or Lynn Police Lt. Chris Kelly at 781-477-4436.

