Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Stormy Afternoon, Cold Front Arrives Overnight

By Lissette Gonzalez
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Late morning storms moved across South Florida on Tuesday.

More wet weather is expected in the afternoon and early evening.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said there is a marginal to a slight risk of isolated severe storms through the evening.



It will be our final warm, humid day of the week with highs near 80 degrees. The rain chance is high today due to a low pressure system and a cold front.

Tuesday is also the astronomical start of winter as the Winter Solstice occurs at 10:59 am. The Winter Solstice is referred to as the “Shortest Day” of the year because it is the day with the fewest hours of daylight. Sunrise today takes place at 7:03 am and the sunset takes place at 5:35 pm.



Once we get through the wet and windy weather and the cold front sweeps in Tuesday night, it will feel a bit more like winter South Florida style the rest of the week. Lows will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning and highs will only be in the low mid-70s tomorrow.



Thursday morning will likely be even colder with lows in the low to mid-50s. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s. And there will still be a chill in the air Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

On Christmas morning we will wake up to a cool start with lows in the upper 50s and highs will be seasonable around 80 degrees.

