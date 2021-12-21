ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Face Seahawks Tuesday At SoFi Amid COVID Outbreak

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – After being pushed back two days because of a coronavirus outbreak on their roster, the Los Angeles Rams will finally face the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g87xz_0dSassyG00

Matthew Stafford of the Rams calls out a play prior to taking the snap against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 13, 2021 in Glendale, Ariz. (Getty Images)

At one point last week, the Rams had more than 27 players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list, nearly half their roster.

It prompted the NFL to postpone their game with the Seahawks , which had been originally scheduled for Sunday. It was one when it was one of three NFL games that were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Among the affected players were stars including Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. On Saturday, the Rams activated Beckham , defensive back Dont’e Deayon, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., linebacker Justin Hollins, tight end Brycen Hopkins and tackle Alaric Jackson off the COVID list. Ramsey was removed from the list on Sunday, while Miller was removed Monday morning.

However, tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and safety Jordan Fuller were among the Rams’ starters still sidelined over COVID concerns Tuesday.

The 9-4 Rams and 5-8 Seahawks kick off at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s a day-to-day situation NFL-wide, with vaccinated players able to return to the squad if they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must remain isolated for 10 days.

The league also moved the Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game scheduled for Saturday to Monday, and Sunday’s scheduled game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to Tuesday.

According to the Rams, tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Sunday game will still be honored for Tuesday’s game. No refunds will be given, but fans who cannot make it are able to transfer, re-sell or donate their tickets on Account Manager.

Because of weekday rush-hour traffic, the Rams are encouraging fans to arrive at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff to ensure efficient entry.

Additionally, new rules announced by the Los Angeles County Department of Health for outdoor mega-events will be effective for the game. All attendees age 5 and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination, a negative COVID antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.

Attendees can get tested on-site at SoFi Stadium at their own expense for $59. Testing will be available near Entry 5 and Entry 9 starting at noon, and may take over 30 minutes for a result.

The pandemic is having a wide impact on Southland sports teams, with UCLA, USC, Long Beach State and UC Irvine all having men’s basketball games either postponed or canceled. The NHL announced a pause on its season.

In addition, Lakers coach Frank Vogel missed Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. The Lakers were also without Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore due to COVID-19 protocols.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

