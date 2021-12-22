ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin warns West of military measures over Ukraine threats

By Evan GERSHKOVICH, Handout, Anatolii STEPANOV, Sergei GUNEYEV
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwQrc_0dSa288e00
Putin was speaking during the annual meeting of the defence ministry board, where he also consulted with Russia's army chief Valery Gerasimov /SPUTNIK/AFP

President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia was prepared to take military steps in response to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

He also called for "serious negotiations" on Russian security demands put to the United States and NATO during his first call with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who in turn called for "de-escalation".

The Russian president has for weeks accused the United States and the Washington-led NATO military alliance of stoking tensions near Moscow's borders, but these were his first comments hinting at potential conflict.

Putin told defence ministry officials that if the West continued its "obviously aggressive stance" Russia would take "appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures".

Russia "will react toughly to unfriendly steps", he said, adding that he wanted to underscore that "we have every right to do so".

The United States has been sounding the alarm since mid-November that Moscow could be planning a large-scale attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine and has warned Putin of unprecedented sanctions.

Western governments have accused Moscow of amassing some 100,000 troops near its border with eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has been fighting pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

- 'Doorstep of our house' -

Russia denies plotting an invasion and has demanded legal guarantees over its security from the United States and NATO, demanding the alliance stop an eastward expansion.

Last week Moscow presented its demands to the United States and NATO, saying the alliance must not admit new members or establish military bases in ex-Soviet countries.

In his first call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin on Tuesday said he wanted "serious negotiations" on the demands, accusing Ukraine of having violated the 2015 ceasefire agreements.

"The chancellor expressed his concern about the situation and spoke of the urgent need for de-escalation," said a statement released by Scholz's office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VPbt_0dSa288e00
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for a clear timeline in its bid for NATO membership /UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP

At the meeting with defence officials earlier, Putin voiced concern in particular over what he said was US missile deployments in Poland and Romania, countries he said would soon be capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles.

"If this infrastructure moves further -- if US and NATO missile systems appear in Ukraine -- then their approach time to Moscow will be reduced to seven or 10 minutes," he said. That the time would be cut even shorter with hypersonic weapons, he added.

Despite hinting at conflict, Putin insisted Russia wanted to avoid "bloodshed".

"We want to resolve issues by political and diplomatic means," he said.

But the Russian leader repeated grievances over Washington's support for Ukraine, which includes training Kiev's forces and committing more than $2.5 billion in funds to them.

Those actions are taking place "at the doorstep of our house", said Putin.

- Zelensky seeks 'clear timeline' -

Even if Moscow receives US security guarantees, Putin said he would be wary of them because "the United States easily withdraws from all international treaties that for one reason or another become uninteresting to them".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile voiced frustration over NATO's reluctance to speed up Kiev's membership in the alliance.

"We cannot accept the theory that is now very popular about (Ukraine joining) the EU in 30 years and NATO sometime in about 50 years," Zelensky said Tuesday.

Ukraine wanted to get a "very clear timeline" from NATO on the prospect of membership in 2022, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DIQk_0dSa288e00
The fighting in eastern Ukraine has claimed more than 13,000 lives /AFP

Although Kiev has for years been seeking to join the US-led alliance, Western officials have on numerous occasions said this is not on the cards any time soon.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Moscow has long been involved in the Ukraine conflict, sending troops and weapons to support the separatists in fighting that has claimed over 13,000 lives.

Russia denies the claims and says Kiev has mobilised half its forces to the eastern conflict zone.

Kiev's forces have modernised and acquired attack drones from NATO member Turkey, which drew an angry response from Putin when Ukraine deployed them in October.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

No time for war: Russians see no chance of conflict

There may be hope of US-Russia talks in the new year but the build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border has led to fears of an invasion and all-out war. Commentators and experts in Moscow are as alive to the risk as their Western counterparts, but for most Russians there is little interest.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
CBS News

Gorbachev says U.S. became "arrogant" after Soviet Union collapsed

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev said Friday that Washington grew "arrogant and self-confident" after the collapse of the Soviet Union, leading to the expansion of the NATO military alliance. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin has grown increasingly insistent that NATO is encroaching close to Russia's borders, and Moscow last...
POLITICS
Washington Post

‘A woman is a woman, a man is a man’: Putin compares gender nonconformity to the coronavirus pandemic

During a wide-ranging televised annual news conference Thursday that lasted some four hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin, moving between topics including harvest yields, the coronavirus and military buildup on the border with Ukraine, veered into a discussion of traditional gender roles. He compared gender nonconformity and the push for trans rights to “new strains” of a “pandemic” much like the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
UPI News

16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Mikhail Gorbachev: US grew 'arrogant' after the fall of the USSR

The US grew "arrogant" after the fall of the USSR, the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has claimed, amid rising tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine and the Nato alliance. Russia has accused Nato of inflaming tensions on its doorstep and has demanded guarantees that the US-led alliance withdraw...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Base#European Union#Military Alliance#Russian#Nato#German#Defence Ministry#Ex Soviet#Western
Defense One

Bear, Meet Porcupine: Unconventional Deterrence for Ukraine

Neither the forces committed nor the economic sanctions threatened by Washington and Brussels are enough to deter Russia from sending its massing forces across the Ukrainian border. What’s needed is a new form of deterrence: “going porcupine.” Ukraine must quickly grow a coat of quills that can make it unassailable or at least un-occupiable. Fortunately, affordable and scalable capabilities make this possible—if the U.S. will back the effort to the tune of just one-tenth or less of the money spent annually on Iraq and Afghanistan.
MILITARY
101 WIXX

Russia conducts test launch of hypersonic missile -Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had conducted a test launch of a hypersonic missile Tsirkon on Thursday night, Interfax news agency reported. Putin has lauded the missile as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Ukraine: Russian consulate in Lviv hit by molotov cocktail

The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday that a molotov cocktail had been thrown at the the country’s consulate in the Ukrainian city of Lviv and that it had formally protested about the attack, which it described as an act of terrorism. The ministry summoned a Ukrainian official and...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy