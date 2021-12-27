ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Misses Q1 EPS by 5c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

www.streetinsider.com

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as "accretive but non-strategic" and would be "near-term...
Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Declares $7.94 Special Dividend; 108.5% Yield, to Delist

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE: CDOR) declared a special dividend of $7.94 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 108.5 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Declares $0.10 Special Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE: AJX) declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported Q2 EPS of $2.76, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $2.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 billion. GUIDANCE:. Cintas Corp. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

General Mills (GIS) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenue Beats, Offers Guidance

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.99, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiscal 2022 Outlook:. General...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Steelcase (SCS) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c; Guides Q4 Lower

Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $738.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $767.62 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Tops Q2 EPS by 11c

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Misses Q4 EPS by 21c

Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported Q4 EPS of $1.88, $0.21 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $599 million versus the consensus estimate of $617.45 million. GUIDANCE:. Nordson Corp. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rite Aid (RAD) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Offers FY Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. GUIDANCE:. Rite Aid sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe Systems (ADBE) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS, Q1 and FY22 Guidance Misses

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported Q4 EPS of $3.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $3.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.11 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. GUIDANCE:. Adobe Systems sees FY2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Mission Produce (AVO) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.24

Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.29 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $237 million, versus $206 million reported last year. Outlook. For the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.10, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $130.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $129.06 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cogentix Medical (CGNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ: CGNT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. GUIDANCE:. Cogentix Medical sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) Misses Q3 EPS by 16c

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.16 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $79.18 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AAR Corp. (AIR) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.53, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $437 million versus the consensus estimate of $449.75 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AAR Corp. (AIR) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BlackBerry (BB) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $177.25 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
