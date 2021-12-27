Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Misses Q1 EPS by 5c

Evercore ISI analyst John Dunn initiates coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $48.00. The analyst comments "With $121bn of long-duration & highly-valued AUM, STEP is an alt asset manager/solutions provider that’s well-positioned in the secularly-growing private markets space. Sitting in between limited partners looking to access these non-traditional assets & the GPs that managed them, it has a more diverse, global & growing business than its peers. These aspects should enable STEP to keep up its +20% growth clip, as well as improve profitability & valuation. Along w/ a below-peer valuation, some of which is justified due to margin but not all due to better growth, we think this adds up to a compelling investment case."

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO