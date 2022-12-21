The Best Last-Minute Gifts You Can Grab From the Grocery Store

Though we have no shortage of online shopping services at our fingertips, it often happens that we’re in a last-minute bind for getting a gift — with no time to scroll on Amazon. What can we do when this happens? We might want to sprint to the nearest boutique store or shopping mall — which is a perfectly fine idea, unless you simply don’t have time to do so because you’ve still got to run other errands, like swinging by the supermarket (a seemingly constant task).

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

Important: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Grocery stores and supermarkets aren’t exactly known for their dazzling collection of giftable products — but consumers should note that there are indeed quite a few items they can purchase for those on their holiday shopping lists. From rich bottles of Beaujolais to kitchen essentials, great gifts — and stellar prices — await.

Bakeware

“For the cook or baker in your life, you can pick up brand-name bakeware at the grocery store for a last-minute gift,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com . “Find things like muffin, donut, mini-loaf and even plain sheet pans and cake pans as well. Prices will vary, but you can expect to pay $12 to $25 for each one.

“Additionally, you can often find cookie cutter sets — around three-piece sets for $7 or so — so you can pair those with bakeware for a DIY gift any baker will love. You can also pick up baking decorations … so you can wrap up pans, cookie cutters and festive sprinkles for a personalized gift package for the baker on your list.”

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

Books

“You can pick up a book (or three) for the booklover on your list,” Ramhold said. “Titles will likely vary by store, but you can typically expect to pay $7 to $10 per book and find everything from romances to thrillers to (potentially) true crime. And if you’re buying for younger readers, there’s usually at least a small selection of kids’ books as well. Unless the reader on your list has very specific tastes, odds are good they’ll appreciate getting a stack of books.”

Gift Cards

“If you’re drawing a total blank, gift cards are carried at most grocery stores as well,” Ramhold said. “You can find them in different denominations, but usually $10-$15 will be the smaller cards and $50 on the higher end of the range. These are great to give because you know the recipient will put the card to good use, whether it’s a Starbucks gift card for their daily caffeine fix, a restaurant gift card to treat themselves to dinner out or something generic like an Amazon gift card.”

Coffee — Specifically K-Cups

“As a coffee aficionado, I recommend buying a pack of K-Cups in various interesting flavors if the recipient owns a Keurig coffee maker,” said Tim Sutton, founder of CoffeeGeek TV .

“Since Keurig is the second most popular brewing system in the US, with around 27% of American coffee drinkers using one in 2020, regular grocery stores should be stocked with them. Though the cost depends on the brand that produces the K-Cups and how large the variety pack is, the price of a box should range from $30 to $50.”

Indoor Plants

“Indoor plants are hugely popular these days, with many choosing to deck their homes with a bonsai, aloe vera or snake plants,” said Saranya Ramanathan, personal finance writer and blog owner at One Fine Wallet . “There are many benefits to having natural indoor plants, like air-purification or providing a calm and relaxed atmosphere at home. Indoor plants make a great last-minute gift idea, and can be bought from $20 and upwards, even at Walmart.”

Wine

“Much like chocolate, giving a bottle of wine or spirits is always going to be a winner,” said Sally Gibson, founder and owner of Someone Sent You a Greeting . “Good wine needn’t be expensive either, you can find really great deals on fantastic wines for comfortably under $20. Grocery stores are some of the best for deals as well so keep your eyes peeled or even if you’re in a rush at the last minute you’ll find an affordable but good bottle for someone as a gift.”

Jam

“A lot of grocery stores will stock some really high-quality jams — not your run-of-the-mill, everyday type of jam but sweet and savory luxury jams,” Gibson said. “If you know a jam lover or foodie and are still looking for a gift, then you can pick up a luxury pot for under $15. They are often already packaged in a classy way, too, so you don’t have to worry about the presentation or wrapping either.”

Bouquets

“It depends on the grocery store — some are better stocked than others — but many have a decent selection of flowers” Gibson said. “They are often fairly affordable, too, with a lot of supermarkets actually being cheaper than elsewhere. Bouquets can go as low as $4.99 all the way through to $19.99, roses as cheap as $6.99.”

Wooden Cutting Board

“As long as you purchase at a grocery store that carries a broader selection of kitchenware, you should be able to find a fashionable and functional wooden cutting board to gift,” said Haris Bacic, co-founder and CEO of PriceListo . “Even if someone already owns one, having an extra board is always beneficial due to its versatility. Add a couple blocks of cheese or cured meats to the present to transform it into a gourmet snack board.”

Chocolates

“Whether you purchase a handcrafted bar made with carefully picked beans or a box of Ferrero Rocher, chocolate is an easy victory,” said Hutch Ashoo, founder and CEO at Pillar Wealth Management, LLC . “Additionally, the variety is limitless, including chocolate-covered fruits, salty additions, creamy truffles and hearty bars.

Photos

“Many of us do our grocery shopping at big-box stores or wholesale clubs (and) many of these stores have a photo kiosk where you can either order photo gifts online or right there in store,” said Trae Bodge , smart shopping expert. “Gifts like photobooks or calendars can often be made within an hour and are very budget-friendly. Tip: Wait for a photo sale and place your orders then!”

Lottery Tickets

“Who doesn’t love (scratch-offs)?” lifestyle expert Joann Butler said. “They make a fun gift, with some tissue paper and a little baggy.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Best Last-Minute Gifts You Can Grab From the Grocery Store