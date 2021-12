Your favorite stars have been taking on the town and celebrating the holiday season in an array of ways. We have the pictures to prove it!. The premiere for the upcoming A24 film The Tragedy of Macbeth happened just last night, and the cast, creatives, and others took to the Los Angeles carpet to celebrate the new, sure to be phenomenal film. Cast members Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand made appearances at the festive event. McDormand, in true Lady Macbeth fashion, is trying the catch the eye of her Macbeth. This Shakespearean masterpiece is being made adapted into an Apple Original by Joel Cohen. The film will be released for viewing on Christmas day. This year for Christmas, we hear the Thane of Glamis is getting a title change. (That's a Shakespearean deep-cut reference! If you didn't get it, you'll just have to go see the movie!)

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO