ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Offering $100 Booster Incentive; De Blasio Says Vaccinations Still Key To Fighting Omicron

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wt0Js_0dSWA4qj00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in New York, and Mayor Bill de Blasio says city residents need to move just as fast as the virus.

“It will be a tough few weeks, and we need to understand that, and we need to do everything possible to address that,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “But look, this is going to be a temporary reality.”

Back on Dec. 4, reported COVID cases hovered under 1,900 for a seven-day average. On Tuesday, it was nearly 9,300, a surge fueled by the more contagious new variant.

The mayor said another shutdown would “devastate” the city, and vaccinations remain the way forward.

“Vaccination is the way to protect ourselves against Omicron. Vaccination is the way to continue our recovery. Vaccination is the way for people to live their lives again. Vaccination equals freedom,” he said.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Announces COVID Booster Incentive

So he said the city will offer $100 incentives for booster shots between now and the end of the year at city-run or SOMOS Community Care sites, many of which are in underserved communities.

“I don’t think we should forget that $100 is a lot of money nowadays. Many people are hurting because of this pandemic. Making this incentive available to a child or to a family, because they go to their primary care physician’s office in their neighborhood and get a vaccine, is something that we think is really important,” Somos US co-founder Henry R. Munoz III told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

“It’s going to make you feel a lot safer, a lot better that you got the booster. And you’ll have some more cash in your pocket at the same time. That’s going to be a good feeling, particularly this time of year,” de Blasio said.

The mayor also said discussions are underway about possibly adding the booster as part of his vaccine mandates .

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator , including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

As a long line formed to get tested Tuesday night in Times Square, Michael Slater walked right in the city-run site to get boosted.

“I prefer the chance of getting sick from the vaccine, rather than the much better chance of getting sick if you don’t get it. And on top of that, honestly, I’ve gotta admit, the $100 incentive certainly made a difference,” said Slater, of Manhattan.

Then there are the many New Yorkers who continue to try to get tested. CBS2’s John Dias spoke with people waiting in line at a mobile site outside the Manhattanville Houses in Harlem.

“I’ve been coming to this van for every two weeks for months, and I just walk in and out and it takes five minutes,” Harlem resident Amanda Jacobsmeyer told Dias.

On Tuesday, because of high demand, it took her nearly two hours to get a test at the site. But she said she felt it was worth it before her flight to Nevada.

“I don’t want to get on a plane with a bunch of people and be the ground zero of an outbreak,” she said.

COVID VACCINE

Not far away at Harlem Hospital, the line for testing stretched a whole city block and wrapped around the corner, where Dias found Darniece Foster and her fully vaccinated family getting tested.

“Two years in, for it to be a long line for testing is ridiculous,” Foster said.

She said they were there because of a lack of testing in city schools.

“I would love to celebrate Christmas with my family, and I just want to be safe,” she said. “A lot is happening in the schools, where like a third of their class is out with either quarantining or COVID.”

Her daughter said it has been almost a year since her school tested her.

“After we all got vaccinated, the school thought it was OK to stop testing, because of the safety the vaccinations provided,” said daughter Lea Hines.

Watch: Jenna DeAngelis’ 11 p.m. Report On The Booster Shot Incentive

City leaders say only seven schools are currently closed, out of 1,600, due to COVID.

It took Rosa Wesley nearly three hours to get a rapid test at a city-run mobile site in Greenwich Village.

“It’s just really brutal, because it’s really cold out here,” Wesley told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

“New Yorkers shouldn’t have to wait this long to get tested. There should be a better system by now I feel like. I got tested last week and never heard back. I sort of keep hitting these, hoping to find one to get a result,” added Meghan Monahan of the East Village.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The city has 89 testing sites throughout the five boroughs and is adding 23 more this week , including in community settings like schools and libraries. But from Brooklyn to the Bronx, Dias continued to find long lines at testing sites in every borough.

New York City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine tweeted, “Let’s bring Javits Center back, but this time as a mass testing site.”

In Queens, elected leaders called on the city to add more testing locations throughout the western part of the borough, saying the mayor’s recent additions aren’t enough.

“Here in Astoria, we need a brick and mortar site. One that is permanently open,” state Assembly member Zohran Mamdani said. “What we are doing now is a recipe for disaster.”

President Joe Biden has taken notice of long testing lines nationwide, saying he’ll add federal emergency testing sites around the country. First up, New York City.

“Before Christmas, the first sum of these federal testing sites will be up and running in New York City,” Biden said.

Calling this a critical moment, he also announced he’s readying 1,000 military doctors, nurses and medics to help at hospitals that are inundated with infections, and has ordered 500 million at-home tests that will be ready to be sent out in January, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas, Jenna DeAngelis and Jessica Layton contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Loosens Quarantine Guidelines For Essential Workers As New York Reports 44,000 New COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another pandemic record has been broken. More than 44,000 new positive COVID-19 cases were identified in New York State in one day. The astonishing uptick prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to loosen quarantine guidelines for essential workers as the state issued another warning about increasing pediatric hospitalizations, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. Hochul said things would be better than last Christmas. She urged people to take precautions against the very contagious Omicron variant, while acknowledging the public’s fatigue and uncertainty. As another COVID Christmas closed in, shoppers at Foodtown in Bayside prepared for scaled-back celebrations. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Hands Out COVID Test Kits As New Yorkers Scramble For Holiday Safety

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lines were long again Thursday — typically the busiest travel day of the holiday season — at COVID testing sites throughout New York City. People lined up on Columbia Street early in the morning for tests on the Lower East Side, while thousands took advantage of free at-home test kits, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. “We got out of our pajamas and put on pants as fast as possible,” Bob Kreizel said. At-home COVID tests were handed out, almost like Christmas gifts, across the city. “It’s a holiday present in the sense that we can spend time with friends and family...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Free COVID Testing Kits Distributed Around New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Free COVID testing kits were handed out around the city Friday. Lines were long due to the surge brought on by the Omicron variant. Each kit included two tests. MANHATTAN: Corner of West 125th St and Malcolm X Blvd, 10027 QUEENS: Woodhaven, Jamaica Ave and 92nd Street, 11421 STATEN ISLAND: SI Ferry, 1 Bay St, 10301 Free at-home test kits are also available at City-run test sites: https://t.co/hnU8YAS15r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 23, 2021 The free kits are being handed out in each of the boroughs and at city-run test sites. Officials say there are about 2,000 kits at each location. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Astoria, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

New York Officials Stepping Up Efforts To Fix Delays In Getting COVID-19 Test Results

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State and local leaders are deploying more resources to get a handle on the exploding need for COVID tests, and a quicker turnaround for results. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the ordering of 26 million more free at-home tests and that COVID testing will be available at two subway stations starting Monday, and will expand to five more next week. Sen. Chuck Schumer secured six more federally funded testing sites in Queens that opened Wednesday and will also on Thursday. AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, lines continued to form at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Leaders Urge Incoming Adams Administration To Address Rikers Island COVID Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local leaders are taking aim at Mayor Bill de Blasio and urging the incoming Adams administration to address the COVID surge on Rikers Island. More than half of those incarcerated are unvaccinated, putting them at severe risk as the Omicron variant spreads, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday. The Department of Correction has already sounded the alarm: if the COVID infection rate is surging across the city, it’s soaring exponentially on Rikers. The positivity rate has gone from 9.5% Monday to 17.4% Tuesday to 21.5% Wednesday. “This mayor, even in the middle of this acute situation, has not shown the type...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Seniors At NYCHA’s Bronx River Houses Say They’ve Been Struggling Without Heat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Residents in a senior housing building in the Bronx have been using their stoves to keep warm. Their building was without heat for more than a week. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, it was a frigid Christmas Eve without heat to keep warm, said 77-year-old Odell Griggs, who bundles up in his coat while he’s at home in his apartment. “I keep myself warm by the stove. If it wasn’t for the stove I don’t know what I would do,” Griggs said. He says he’s not alone. The heat was out for more than a week for everyone in the...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Frustrated Travelers Cope With COVID Flight Cancellations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Holiday travel is stressful enough, but the nationwide surge in COVID cases has made things worse as flights get cancelled hours before Christmas. As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, throughout Friday he’s seen families with mounds of luggage make their way to Newark Liberty International Airport only to find out their flight has been cancelled. The ongoing rise in COVID has hit the airline industry hard, and it was already dealing with staffing shortages before all of this. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Slater
Person
John Dias
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Fact Or Fiction: CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez Has Answers To Common Questions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As we move into the holiday season, a time we thought the COVID-19 pandemic might be easing, it’s actually a more confusing time. How worried should you be about the Omicron variant? Do you really need a booster vaccine? What test should you get? CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has some answers. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here At top of many people’s minds is COVID testing before going off to their friends’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CityMD Temporarily Closes Facilities In Greater NYC Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CityMD temporarily closed more than a dozen locations Wednesday, citing staffing issues and burnout amid the COVID testing surge. The impacted locations are closed in parts of New York City, Westchester County, on Long Island and in New Jersey. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times Meanwhile, New York City continues to increase testing capacity, with at least 119 brick and mortar and mobile sites now up and running. City-run sites will also begin handing out at-home test kits to those waiting in long lines. To see a complete list of CityMD site closures, please click here. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Dec. 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

With Decision Deadline Looming, Roughly One-Third New York State Communities Have Opted Out Of Marijuana Dispensaries

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A deadline is looming across New York state. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to decide if they will allow legalized adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges. But as CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, hundreds of villages, towns, and cities are opting out. Yet another Long Island town, Hempstead, recently announced it will opt out of dispensaries, as the year-end deadline nears. As is Long Beach, citing a lack of guidance from the state. “The state doesn’t really know what they are doing, either. We all need to take a step back in order to move forward the right...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Federal COVID Testing Sites Open In NYC To Help With Omicron-Fueled Holiday Demand

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Omicron variant continues to spread, the push to open more COVID testing sites is underway. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced six new sites funded by FEMA opening Wednesday and Thursday in Queens. The announcement came as Mayor Bill de Blasio presented Schumer with the keys to the city, citing the senator’s commitment to New York and combatting COVID. “I will never ever stop fighting for New York, as long as I have air in my lungs, that’s what I love to do,” Schumer said. Schumer said the six new sites are nowhere near enough, and called on FEMA to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health Hospitals#Covid#Booster Incentive#Somos Community Care#Cbs2
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. To Ramp Up Vaccinations Over The Holidays Through Use Of Mobile Unit

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With a surge in COVID-19 infections, the city of Paterson is working to step up its vaccine efforts. The city says its daily infection rate is now in the hundreds again, despite a vaccination rate of 97%. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here On Wednesday, officials announced plans to amplify Paterson’s vaccination operation, with the help of its mobile unit over the holidays. “The city may be closed for the next few days, but that doesn’t mean we stop. We want to make sure anyone that wants to come to Paterson, irrespective of where he or she lives, can get boosted and get vaccinated,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said. To find out where and when you can get vaccinated or tested in Paterson, please click here.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

On Record Day Of COVID-19 Infections In New Jersey, Officials And Residents Sound Alarm On Testing Problems

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge in New Jersey, so does the urgency to get a test. CBS2’s Jessica Layton has more on the struggles many have gone through to get one. A line of people about 100 deep in Linden, some saying they were too sick to speak with CBS2, stood in the cold on Wednesday night, waiting patiently for a coveted COVID test before Christmas. “This was originally supposed to be a peace-of-mind test so people could go see their families. It has quickly in the last week turned into I’ve been exposed and I need...
LINDEN, NJ
CBS New York

Despite Spike In COVID Cases In Suffolk County, Frustration Grows Over State Mask Mandate

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marked another day of shattered COVID-19 daily positivity records on Long Island. Suffolk County had the highest numbers in the state. As medical experts pushed for boosters and indoor mask wearing at stores and holiday gatherings, some lawmakers and business owners pushed back, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Donato Panico owns Community Market in Smithtown. “People were arguing over who was wearing a mask and who wasn’t wearing a mask, and putting me in the middle of it,” Panico said. He said he worries about a state mandate that could fine him if he doesn’t enforce the indoor mask or...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Mystery: Someone Sends $180,000 In Cash In Box To City College Of New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising find in a Manhattan mailroom. In a box, there was $180,000 in cash. It turns out, someone sent the massive donation to the City College of New York back in November of 2020. No one opened the cardboard box at the school until in-person classes resumed this semester. The box was sent to the chairperson of the physics department. “I picked it up, it felt a little heavy. I’ve never seen anything like this before, except in movies. A month or a month and a half later, we heard from the FBI the money is all ‘clean,'” the chairperson said. Law enforcement has determined the money is “clean.” The sender remains unidentified, but wrote a note saying they are an alumnus who wanted to give back to the school that jump-started their science career. The school said the money will be used for scholarships.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Ups COVID Testing Amid State’s Record Case Surge, De Blasio Tries To Avoid Shutdown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As holiday gatherings draw near, New York City is pushing to stop the spread of COVID-19 as record case numbers are reported and lines at testing centers get longer. Amid the surge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he’s trying to avoid shutdowns in the city by increasing the number of testing centers, CBS2’s John Dias reported. New York reported its fourth consecutive day of record cases — more than 23,000 people tested positive statewide. It was a sign of the times in Times Square, where long lines formed even before a pop-up testing site opened. A tourist arrived an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Spike Lee Presented Key To The City: ‘I Live And Die New York City’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Filmmaker Spike Lee has been honored by Mayor Bill de Blasio. De Blasio presented Lee with the Key to the City Tuesday. De Blasio said Lee “epitomizes the resiliency of New York City, the strength of New York City, the spirit of New York City.” “He’s someone who has shown incredible loyalty to this city and love for this city,” de Blasio said. “So much so that regardless of what’s happening, he remains a Knicks fan, through thick and thin. That’s persistence, let me tell you.” Watch: Spike Lee Given Key To The City “It’s very rare an artist comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy