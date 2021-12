I’m “biast” (pro): love the cast; love an apocalyptic satire; desperate for movies by women. That thing about getting the stuff we deserve rather than the stuff we want? I feel like that applies to Silent Night, absolutely the Christmas movie of 2021… maybe one of the movies of the year overall. This is the apocalyptically sorta-satirical, absolutely bone-deep terrifying slap in the face that we have properly earned almost two years into a viral pandemic that we could have quashed sooner but didn’t. And that’s even before we get to the looming planetary nightmare this movie is more overtly about: the one we could have started quashing decades ago but didn’t, the one that is now beginning to kick us in the ass hard. (It’s global warming. What is happening here is a sci-fi spinoff of global warming. That’s not a spoiler.)

