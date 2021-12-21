Lines stretch out at Wall Township COVID-19 testing site ahead of Christmas holiday
New Jersey residents formed long lines Tuesday to get tested for COVID-19 ahead of the Christmas.
One such line formed at City MD in Wall Township ahead of its 8 a.m. opening time. It was one of the few walk-in rapid test clinics that did not need an appointment as it was a first come, first serve location.
About 20 residents lined up in the cold an hour ahead of time.
Last time News 12 New Jersey was in the area a year ago, lines with more than 100 wrapped around the strip mall. However as recently as October, one could walk in, wait a few minutes and get a rapid test. And two weeks ago, there was a 90-minute wait.
Also, the appointments at CVS area-pharmacies are all booked through the weekend.
The Ocean County Health Department drive-thru testing site at Ocean County College is booked until Dec. 29.
At-home kits are also scarce at area pharmacies.
Monday was the fifth day in a row in which the New Jersey Health Department reported more than 6,000 positive cases, which were numbers not seen since January.
However, hospitalizations remain well below a year ago at around 1,900 - that's almost half of what they were in December of 2020.
Dan Regenye, from the Ocean County Health Department tells told News 12 New Jersey , "Anyone concerned about having COVID should get tested. If they are symptomatic, definitely. If they were exposed to a confirmed case, it would not hurt to get tested between 5 to 7 days after exposure."
