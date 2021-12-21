Lines stretch out at Wall Township COVID-19 testing site ahead of Christmas holiday

New Jersey residents formed long lines Tuesday to get tested for COVID-19 ahead of the Christmas.

One such line formed at City MD in Wall Township ahead of its 8 a.m. opening time. It was one of the few walk-in rapid test clinics that did not need an appointment as it was a first come, first serve location.

About 20 residents lined up in the cold an hour ahead of time.

Last time News 12 New Jersey was in the area a year ago, lines with more than 100 wrapped around the strip mall. However as recently as October, one could walk in, wait a few minutes and get a rapid test. And two weeks ago, there was a 90-minute wait.

MORE: Search for a Cure

Also, the appointments at CVS area-pharmacies are all booked through the weekend.

The Ocean County Health Department drive-thru testing site at Ocean County College is booked until Dec. 29.

At-home kits are also scarce at area pharmacies.

Monday was the fifth day in a row in which the New Jersey Health Department reported more than 6,000 positive cases, which were numbers not seen since January.

RELATED: Stop the Spread

However, hospitalizations remain well below a year ago at around 1,900 - that's almost half of what they were in December of 2020.

Dan Regenye, from the Ocean County Health Department tells told News 12 New Jersey , "Anyone concerned about having COVID should get tested. If they are symptomatic, definitely. If they were exposed to a confirmed case, it would not hurt to get tested between 5 to 7 days after exposure."

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION: Where and how to get vaccinated

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

COVID-19 TESTING SITES: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

COVID-19 TESTING LOCATIONS

Free Public Testing Locations by County

This list may not include all free testing sites. Please note that hours and restrictions at these testing sites may change on short notice.

BERGEN COUNTY

Hackensack High School

135 1st Street, Hackensack

Monday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hackensack Middle School

360 Union St, Hackensack

Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jackson Ave School

421 Jackson Ave, Hackensack

Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

C-Town

154 State St, Hackensack

Tuesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hackensack Civic Center

65 Central Ave, Hackensack

Thursday, Dec. 23 and 30th, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Willingboro Town Center

4390 Rt. 130 North, Willingboro

Monday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23,10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to all those who live, work, or go to school in Burlington County. Walk ups are welcome; appointments are encouraged: https://burlingtoncountytesting.org

CAMDEN COUNTY

Camden County Community College Vaccination Hub

200 College Drive, Blackwood

Dec. 20, 21, 22, 27, and 28 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Complete Care

1200 N High St, Millville

Monday, Tuesdays Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vineland Health Department

103 S 6th St, Vineland

Monday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

At-Home Testing: Free at-home saliva tests are available to residents of Cumberland County and essential workers in the county. This test is performed at home through a video telehealth visit and submitted through the mail. Request your free saliva test online

ESSEX COUNTY

Kmart

235 Prospect Avenue, West Orange

Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Essex County College

177 West Market Street, Newark

Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sears Building

112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston

Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp.

346 16th Avenue, Irvington

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dec 20

Ridge Street School

735 Ridge Street, Newark

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dec 20

Night at the Movies

360-394 Springfield Avenue, Newark

Dec. 21, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Union Avenue School

427 Union Ave, Irvington

Dec. 22, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Irvington High School

1253 Clinton Avenue, Irvington

Dec. 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

St. Matthews AME Church

Oakwood Ave, Orange

Dec. 23, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The Most Worshipful

Garden State Grand Lodge, Irvington

Dec. 23, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mary Eliza Mahoney Health Center

394 University Ave, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newark Community Health Center

741 Broadway, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newark Community Health Center

101 Ludlow Street, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newark Community Health Center

155 Jefferson St, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newark Community Health Center

92 Ferry Street, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Branch Brook Park

7th Ave & Clifton Ave, Newark

Tuesday to Saturday, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Waterfront

2 Grafton Ave, Newark

Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lincoln Park

Broad Street/Lincoln Park, Newark

Tuesdays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Newark Residents Only*

Ann Street School

30 Ann St, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Newark Residents Only*

Willing Heart Community Center

555 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Newark Residents Only*

St. James Health

228 Lafayette St, Newark

Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 6 .pm.

*Appointments Only*

St. James Medical

332 S 8th St, Newark

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 .pm.

Newark Schools Stadium

541 Roseville Ave, Newark

Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 6 .pm.



Salerno Medical Associates

346 Roseville Ave, Newark

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 .pm.

University Hospital

150 Bergen St, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

201 Lyons Ave, Newark

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HUDSON COUNTY

645 Kearney Ave, Kearney

Dec. 20, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Dec. 21, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 22, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Dec. 23, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

973-587-6700

Jersey City Public Safety Headquarters

465 Marin Blvd., Jersey City

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

The West Side Partners

754 West Side Ave, Jersey City

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

The New Journal Square SID

10 Journal Square Plz., Jersey City

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

Central Avenue Special Improvement District

232 Central Ave., Jersey City

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

Downtown Special Improvement District

332 Barrow St, Jersey City

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

South Hudson Civic Association

546 West Side Ave., Jersey City

Monday through Friday, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

McGinley Square Plaza

Mercer Street and Bergen Ave., Jersey City

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

Bethune Center

140 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Jersey City

Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

Astor Community Garden and Neighborhood Association

103 Astor Place, Jersey City

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*

Hudson Medical Plaza, Hudson Mall

701 Rt. 440, Jersey City

Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*Testing is available for Jersey City residents*



Monroe Gardens

221 Jackson St. (Hoboken Housing Authority, community room), Hoboken

Thursday, Dec. 23, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

*Hoboken and Hudson County residents; Hoboken business employees. No appointment needed, testing provided on a first-come, first-serve basis*

Riverside Medical Group

609 Washington Street, Hoboken

Monday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

*Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees. Appointments (Required)*: https://hobokennj.gov/riverside



Hoboken Medicine Men Pharmacy Compounding

601 Jackson St, Hoboken

Monday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday (605 Jackson St), 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

*Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees. Appointments (Required)*: https://www.hobokennj.gov/medicineman

Prompt MD

601 Jackson Street, Hoboken

Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

*Hoboken residents and Hoboken business employees. Appointments (Required)* : http://www.hobokennj.gov/promptmd

Bespoke Health

124 Grand Street/Multi-Service Center gymnasium, Hoboken

Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 12 pm - 8 p.m.

*Hoboken residents, Hoboken business employees, Hoboken students. Appointments (Required)*: https://www.bespokehealthco.com/hoboken

Route 440 (Near Dunkin' Donuts)

725 Route 440, Jersey City

Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

*Jersey City Residents or Business Employees*

James J. Bradock Park Site

James J. Braddock Park, North Bergen

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Union City Testing Site

36th St, Union City

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Testing is available for local residents*

Bayonne Community Museum

229 Broadway, Bayonne

Thursday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Hunterdon Medical Group

Route 31/Walter Foran Blvd

Monday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who lives or works in Hunterdon County. At-Home Testing: Free at-home saliva tests are available to all residents of Hunterdon County and those who work in the county. This test is performed at home through a video telehealth visit and submitted through the mail. Request your free saliva test online.

MERCER COUNTY

At-Home Testing. Mercer County residents, first responders, and health care workers can request a free saliva collection test for COVID-19 test at mercercares.org. This test is performed at home through a video telehealth visit and submitted through the mail.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

1 Ericsson Drive, Piscataway

Wednesday.

Appointments required. Make an appointment online or by calling 732-745-3100. Saliva test. Please do NOT eat, drink, smoke, vape or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to testing.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Freehold Fire House ,

Freehold

Wednesday, Dec 22. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

OCEAN COUNTY

Ocean County College

1 College Drive, Toms River

Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schedule an appointment online or call 732-341-9700

PASSAIC COUNTY

Paterson Division of Health

176 Broadway, Paterson

Monday - Wednesday, Dec. 20 - 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

*Paterson residents*

C-Town

Madison Ave, Paterson

Monday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*Paterson residents*

Madison Ave. Firehouse

Madison Ave., Paterson

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*Paterson residents*

C- Town

20th Ave, Paterson

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*Paterson residents* Where can I get free, public COVID-19 testing or treatment?: https://covid19.nj.gov/faqs/nj-information/testing-and-treatment/where-can-i-get-free-public-covid-19-testing-or-treatment

Medrite

154 Main Ave, Passaic

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Paterson residents*

Passaic County Department of Health Services

930 Riverview Drive, Totowa

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Passaic County Residents*

SOMERSET COUNTY

Bernards Township Health Department

289 South Maple Avenue, Basking Ridge

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUSSEX COUNTY

At-Home Testing. Free at-home saliva tests are available to residents of Sussex County. This test is performed at home through a video telehealth visit and submitted through the mail. Request your free saliva test online.

UNION COUNTY

Kean University (Downs Hall)

1000 Morris Ave, Union

Monday, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Thursday, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Gerry B. Green Building

200 West Second St, Plainfield

Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

At-Home Testing. Free at-home saliva tests are available to all residents of Warren County. This test is performed at home through a video telehealth visit and submitted through the mail. Request your free saliva test online.