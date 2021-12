This year has been an experimental one for me, specifically in the skin department. I’ve had a lot of firsts, including laser skin resurfacing, which has done wonders for my skin in terms of texture and tone improvement. However, as much as the actual treatment has been a whole new experience, so has its aftermath. For about a week following my appointment, my usually oily skin became so dang dry, I couldn’t recognize it. It was extremely tight and even felt uncomfortable. My usual creams and potions didn’t do anything to improve it, so I became a little Beauty Goldilocks and played a game of “product roulette,” hoping that I would find the antidote.

