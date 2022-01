Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced that its preliminary unaudited revenue for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of $255 million to $260 million. This would represent annual growth of 63% to 66% and would be above the high-end of the guidance range provided in ACM’s third quarter 2021 earnings release issued on November 4, 2021. Furthermore, ACM anticipates its preliminary total shipments for the full year 2021 to be in the range of $365 million to $370 million. This would represent annual growth of 101% to 103%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO