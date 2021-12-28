Nike (NKE) Stock Pops Following 'Surprising' Beat, Analyst Praises 'Impressive' Execution

Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed initiates coverage on Nike (NYSE: NKE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $190.00. The analyst comments "We view Nike as a best-in-class athletic name, with its FY25 playbook supporting a mid-teens EPS CAGR and $6.50 in earnings power. As industry leader in the attractive global athletic category and with its positioning as a lifestyle brand that can leverage what we think are durable trends like casualization and the prioritization of health & wellness, we believe Nike emerges from the pandemic as a more profitable company poised for longer-term outperformance. Our PT is based on 40x 2022E EPS and represents a ~90% premium to the market multiple vs. the ~60% premium where shares have historically traded, which we think is justified given: (1) a very attractive industry backdrop, with what we view as sustainable demand trends well beyond the pandemic and (2) substantial margin expansion opportunity as the company leans.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO