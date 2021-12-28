ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Nike (NKE) Stock Pops Following 'Surprising' Beat, Analyst Praises 'Impressive' Execution

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) are trading over 3% in the green in early Tuesday trading after the company presented higher-than-expected numbers for its fiscal second quarter. Nike reported an FQ2...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi Global Q3 loss widens as core platform transaction value slips from Q2

Chinese Ride-hailing app company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) posts Q3 net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 30.6B (US$4.7B), following a Q2 net loss of RMB 24.3B. Q3 adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB 7.5B (US$1.2B), after posting Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 2.3B. Core platform transactions for...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into LG Display's Price Over Earnings

In the current market session, LG Display Co Inc. (NYSE:LPL) is trading at $9.58, after a 0.10% drop. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 16.35%, and in the past year, by 16.35%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Donahoe
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Nike (NKE) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed initiates coverage on Nike (NYSE: NKE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $190.00. The analyst comments "We view Nike as a best-in-class athletic name, with its FY25 playbook supporting a mid-teens EPS CAGR and $6.50 in earnings power. As industry leader in the attractive global athletic category and with its positioning as a lifestyle brand that can leverage what we think are durable trends like casualization and the prioritization of health & wellness, we believe Nike emerges from the pandemic as a more profitable company poised for longer-term outperformance. Our PT is based on 40x 2022E EPS and represents a ~90% premium to the market multiple vs. the ~60% premium where shares have historically traded, which we think is justified given: (1) a very attractive industry backdrop, with what we view as sustainable demand trends well beyond the pandemic and (2) substantial margin expansion opportunity as the company leans.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nike Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings: Analysts React To Booming North American Market

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares rallied Tuesday after the company reported a fiscal second-quarter earnings beat on Monday and said North American sneaker sales are booming. Nike reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of 83 cents on revenue of $11.36 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of 63 cents and $11.25 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 1% from a year ago.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nke#Streetinsider Premium#Digital#Covid#Fy2q#Eps#Fy3q#Emea
Seekingalpha.com

Nike rallies after big bounceback quarter impresses analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) trades higher after impressing analysts with its solid earnings report amid supply chain challenges. Notably, Nike CEO John Donahoe says the retailer is in a much stronger competitive position than it was before the pandemic. Evercore ISI (Outperform, price target $185): "Following an uncharacteristic guide-down last quarter driven...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Nike Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Nike (NYSE:NKE) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Nike. The company has an average price target of $184.54 with a high of $206.00 and a low of $160.00.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Nike Stock: China Worries Hang Over NKE Earnings

Nike (NKE, $161.78) headlines a thin earnings calendar this week. BofA Global Research analysts Lorraine Hutchinson and Christopher Nardone aren't expecting any surprises when the athletic apparel maker reports its fiscal second-quarter results after Monday's close. Indeed, Nike may have caught the Street off-guard in its last two reports, updating...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
investing.com

Stocks Look To Rebound With Equity Futures Pointing Higher; Micron, Nike Beats

(Tuesday Market Open) S&P Index Futures were trading 1% higher in pre-market trading as stocks looked to rebound from Monday’s selloff. Tech appeared to be set to lead as the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 Futures were up 1.21% before the open, which was being bolstered by semiconductor maker Micron (NASDAQ:MU).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Caterpillar Stock Following Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) is trading higher Wednesday following positive analyst coverage from Bernstein. What Happened: Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard upgraded Caterpillar from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $240 price target. Dillard cited overdone machinery cycle concerns as a reason for the upgrade. As a result, he believes expectations...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LSPRU” beginning December 21, 2021. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. expects the initial public offering to close on December 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “LSPR” and “LSPRW,” respectively.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) Stock Jumps 7% Following Q2 'Beat and Raise'

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were trading more than 7% higher after-hours following the company’s reported Q2 results, with EPS coming in at $4.83, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27. Quarterly revenue rose 14% to $23.5 billion, above the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Operating income rose 9% to $1.6 billion.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy