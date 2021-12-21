ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Embraer shares soar on announcement of Eve deal with SPAC, NYSE listing

By Tatiana Bautzer, Gabriel Araujo
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlnQ4_0dSRH6rb00
The Eve logo. Courtesy Eve/via REUTERS

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) soared on Tuesday after the company said it had agreed to combine its electric aircraft subsidiary Eve with Zanite SPAC and list it on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction values Eve's equity at $2.9 billion and will include the combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE.O) and an additional investment by a group of investors that includes Embraer, Zanite, financial investors and strategic partners such as Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems (BAES.L), Republic Airways, Rolls-Royce (RR.L) and SkyWest Inc (SKYW.O).

After the transactions, Eve - which will be listed on NYSE under the ticker EVEX - will have a $512 million cash position that will be used to develop its flying taxi. The firm is expected to start trading in the second quarter of 2022, after the closing of the deal with Zanite.

Eve already has an order pipeline of more than $5 billion. Among the customers with pre-orders are lessors, helicopter operators and ride-sharing companies.

After announcing Eve's listing, Embraer also disclosed new orders. Florida-based Azorra, one of the Eve investors, ordered 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from Eve. Republic Airways, also an investor, placed an order for up to 200 eVTOLs, aiming to implement an eVTOL network throughout the U.S. Central and East Coast markets.

Skywest ordered 100 electric aircraft looking to develop a regional chain in the U.S., while BAE Systems will work with Eve to explore the development of its eVTOLs for the defense market. Both are also part of the same investor group.

Brazil-traded shares in Embraer skyrocketed after the announcement, closing up 16% at 23.10 reais. U.S.-listed shares of the company also jumped to close at $16.07, a 15.6% rise.

Embraer will own more than 80% of Eve after the SPAC combination and additional investment from the group. Eve's cash position is expected to be enough to fund the flying taxi development through its certification, expected for 2025, Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto told Reuters.

Itau BBA analysts said the deal beat their own projections, noting that Eve's $2.9 billion valuation implies a ratio of $12 per U.S.-traded Embraer share, which is 110% more than the $5.7 per share they had incorporated in their $21 target price for Embraer shares at the end of 2022.

"Our calculation was based on a $2 billion (valuation) for Eve and a 50% stake from Embraer," they said.

Gomes Neto said in an interview that Eve will probably have multiple production sites to deliver to customers in different continents, but the locations have not yet been chosen. Gomes Neto expects Eve to reach $4.5 billion in revenue by 2030, with around 15% of the global urban air mobility market.

The production phase will probably be funded by debt, said Eve's co-CEO Jerry DeMuro, former BAE Systems CEO. Eve's other co-CEO is Andre Stein, an Embraer executive for two decades.

Embraer will provide infrastructure to Eve, including the allocation of engineers to the projects, testing grounds and simulation equipment.

"This will allow us to lower the costs," DeMuro said in an interview.

Analysts at Guide Investimentos, also calling the deal positive for Embraer, said they expected the transaction proceeds to be used to finance operations, support the company's growth and for corporate purposes in general.

Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Crocs shares sink after Hey Dude deal announcement

Crocs stockholders aren't fans of the company's agreement to buy casual sandal brand Hey Dude for $2.5 billion, as shares on Thursday fell 11.6%, the most in a single day since April 2020. Inside the deal: Crocs is trying to diversify beyond its trademark rubber clogs, which went from cool...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Eve to list on NYSE through business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp.

MELBOURNE , FL / CLEVELAND, OH – Eve UAM, LLC, a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility solutions, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Zanite Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. Upon closing of the transaction, Zanite will change its name to Eve Holding, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, “EVEX” and “EVEXW.” Embraer S.A., through its subsidiary Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc., will remain a majority stockholder with an approximately 82% equity stake in Eve Holding following the closing of the business combination, including its investment in the PIPE.
INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

Embraer eVTOL unit Eve reveals a rash of UAM developments

The end of 2021 is proving a busy time for Embraer’s urban air mobility unit (UAM) Eve, which in the space of a few hours announced the securing of two major electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft orders, as well as its plans to join the rising number of sector companies introducing their stocks on Wall Street.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embraer#Infrastructure#Bae Systems#Electric Aircraft#Brazilian#Zanite Spac#Azorra Aviation#Baes L Rrb#Republic Airways#Rolls Royce#Skywest Inc#Evex#Additi
pymnts

Rite Aid Shares Soar as Chain Announces Store Closure Plan

Rite Aid Corporation shares were up almost 20% early on Tuesday (Dec. 21) after the company announced it has kicked off a plan to close at least 63 stores across the U.S., a move focused on reducing costs and increasing profitability as much as $25 million. The company’s review of...
BOSTON, MA
simpleflying.com

Embraer Electric Aircraft Branch To List On NYSE Amid New Deal

Embraer’s urban air mobility subsidiary, Eve, will list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) next year. The listing will raise capital to further develop and commercialize Eve’s product line. After the listing, Embraer will remain a majority shareholder, retaining an 80% equity stake in the business. Eve...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

Embraer flying taxi unit Eve, valued at $2.9 billion, to list on NYSE

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has agreed to combine its electric aircraft subsidiary Eve with Zanite SPAC and list it on NYSE, the companies said on Tuesday. The transaction values Eve’s equity at $2.9 billion and will include the combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp and an...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Aviation Week

Embraer’s Eve To Go Public With Ricci’s Zanite SPAC

Embraer spinoff Eve Urban Air Mobility is to merge with blank-check company Zanite Acquisition in a deal that values the electric air taxi developer at $2.4 billion, backed by the largest conditional orderbook in the advanced air mobility market. The transaction is expected to close in the second... Subscription Required.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Embraer unit Eve to go public via merger with SPAC Zanite Acquisition in deal valued at about $2.4 billion

Embraer unit Eve, an urban air mobility business, said Tuesday it is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Zanite Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $2.4 billion. Once the deal closes, the SPAC will e renamed Eve Holding Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "EVEX." Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA.
INDUSTRY
Los Angeles Business Journal

Oaktree SPAC to Merge With Pharma Company in $2B Deal

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II will merge with Alvotech Holdings, a global biopharmaceutical company, to take the company public in the United States. The deal values the combined company at about $2.25 billion, including debt. The downtown-based blank check company is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and affiliate of investment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

ZeroFox to go public via a SPAC deal at $1.4 billion valuation

ZeroFox, a cybersecurity SaaS provider, plans to acquire IDX and become a publicly-traded company via a merger with L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA). The combination of ZeroFox and IDX will create the only public company solely focused on addressing the entire lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks through the expansion of its AI platform.
BUSINESS
SKIFT

Travel Tech Firm Mondee to Go Public in $1 Billion SPAC Deal

Mondee's flagship business is providing software to travel agents. Its pitch deck has ambitious predictions about how it can become a high-margin business. But the group is hedging its bets with a subscription model appealing directly to travel shoppers via its newish brands TripPlanet and Unpub. California-based Mondee Inc is...
TRAVEL
Street.Com

Nauticus, Ocean-Robots Firm, to Go Public Via $560M SPAC Deal

Nauticus Robots, a developer of cloud-based software for ocean-tasked robots and services, is going public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company CleanTech Acquisition. CLAQ. The company, which was founded by ex-NASA engineers, will have a pro forma equity value of $560 million with cash on hand of about...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Milwaukee’s Harley to take EV unit public via SPAC deal as valuations soar

Electric motorcycle division of Harley Davidson Inc., the Milwaukee-based legacy motorcycle manufacturer, had been brewing off an option to go public through a merger with an SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) in a deal which could value the entity over $1.77 billion, Harley Davidson said in a statement on Monday, as the century-old American motorcycle maker looks to cash in on younger customers in a bid to boost up volumes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Seekingalpha.com

Embraer signs defense R&D deal with TNO

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with TNO, the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research. The agreement covers future joint research and technology developments of air, sea, land, and space defense and dual-use products and services. It aims to extend business relations between Embraer and TNO during development of key technologies for defense applications.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Neogen shares soar 14% premarket after it confirms deal to combine with 3M's food-safety business

Neogen Corp. shares soared 14% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that it is combining with 3M Corp.'s food-safety business in a deal with an enterprise value of $9.3 billion. Neogen, a food testing and animal health company, said the deal values the 3M business at about $5.3 billion. The combined company is expected to have pro forma revenue of about $1 billion in its first year after close. The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2022. 3M will own 50.1% of the combined company, while Neogen will own the remaining 49.9%. The deal has been structured as a "Reverse Morris Trust" in which 3M's business will be spun off to its shareholders and simultaneously merged with a unit of Neogen, a move deemed to be tax-efficient. Neogen leadership will run the new company. 3M shares were up 0.5% premarket.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Fluor-Backed NuScale To Go Public Via SPAC Deal

Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) backed NuScale Power, LLC, plans to go public via a merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SV). The combined company will be named NuScale Power Corporation, have an estimated Pro-forma enterprise value of ~$1.9 billion, and be listed under the ticker symbol "SMR" upon closing.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Harley surges on SPAC deal to list electric-motorcycle unit

Harley-Davidson stock jumped the most in 13 months after the company said it would list its electric-motorcycle unit publicly through a merger with a blank-check company, capping off a busy year for reverse mergers in the electric-vehicle industry. The LiveWire division will merge with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., a special purpose...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Electric stuff: Harley-Davidson announces SPAC deal for LiveWire

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) says it plans to separate LiveWire into a separate public company through a SPAC deal with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX). The all-electric motorcycle company will trade under the symbol LVW. LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy