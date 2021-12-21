Newark mayor reinstates indoor mask mandate for city as COVID-19 cases increase

As coronavirus cases enter new winter territory, a mask mandate is returning to Newark.

On Monday, the mayor signed an executive order reinstating the indoor mask mandate.



This means that if you are inside a restaurant or bar, you must be seated and keep your mask on unless you are eating or drinking.

The same mask rule applies to other public places such as stores.

This comes as the city has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 47,000 to date.

As of Dec. 14, Newark’s positivity rate - which is a three-day average - is almost 12%.

The city says if it reaches 15%, it will consider adding more restrictions.

City officials are also urging anyone who works in a school or a student to get tested before returning to the classroom in January.

Gov. Phil Murphy said at his briefing Monday that new restrictions are possible, but he is not ordering any just yet.

