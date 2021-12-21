ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark mayor reinstates indoor mask mandate for city as COVID-19 cases increase

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKotx_0dSQZ5cf00

As coronavirus cases enter new winter territory, a mask mandate is returning to Newark.

On Monday, the mayor signed an executive order reinstating the indoor mask mandate.

This means that if you are inside a restaurant or bar, you must be seated and keep your mask on unless you are eating or drinking.

The same mask rule applies to other public places such as stores.

This comes as the city has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 47,000 to date.

As of Dec. 14, Newark’s positivity rate - which is a three-day average - is almost 12%.

The city says if it reaches 15%, it will consider adding more restrictions.

City officials are also urging anyone who works in a school or a student to get tested before returning to the classroom in January.

Gov. Phil Murphy said at his briefing Monday that new restrictions are possible, but he is not ordering any just yet.

MORE: Search for a Cure
COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data
SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Coronavirus
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mayor#Cdc#Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy