Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Heliogen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN) (“ATHN”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) at ATHN’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today, December 28, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ: CRDO) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Gores Holdings X (GTENU) Announces 72.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gores Holdings X (NASDAQ: GTENU) announces 72,500,000 unit IPO at $10 per unit. Each unit has an offering price of $10.00 and consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ev Dynamics Files for Proposed Nasdaq IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited, a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, continues to expand its international development strategy following the submission of a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for confidential review in relation to its proposed offering of American depositary shares in the United States.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Hongli Group (HLP) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Searchhelp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) has filed for a proposed Nasdaq IPO. The company describes itself as:" We are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham upgraded Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG disclosed on Tuesday it is aiming for a $9.5 billion valuation in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), as it presses on with a stock market flotation later this month. The underperformance of its peers' shares over much of the last decade gave TPG...
BUSINESS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Tesla, Didi Global

Stocks on Wall Street ended their final trading session of 2021 lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 capping off a record-setting year despite risks related to the Federal Reserve’s tightening path and the ongoing COVID health crisis. The week ahead is expected to be busier than usual, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Forafric to go Public Via Merger with Globis Acquisition Corp (GLAQ)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Forafric, a vertically integrated agribusiness serving North Africa, and Globis Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GLAQ) ("Globis"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Forafric provides full, agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. The enterprise value of the combined company is valued at approximately $300 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the parties intend that Globis will change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Gibraltar, be renamed Forafric Global PLC, and become the first Moroccan based company to list on a U.S. Exchange. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘AFRI.'
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Arogo Capital Acquisition raises $103.5M via Nasdaq IPO

Arogo Capital Acquisition (AOGO) closed its Nasdaq IPO raising $103.5M, which included full exercise of the underwriters' option. The company sold 9M units at $10.00 per unit. In addition, exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1.35M units. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (EMLD) Opens at $9.99

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for SPAC FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU) (NASDAQ: EMLD) opened for trading at $9.99 after pricing 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (ADRTU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation, (NYSE: ADRTU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “ADRTU” beginning December 16, 2021. Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation expects the initial public offering to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE American under the symbols “ADRT” and “ADRTW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) IPO opens at $22 after pricing at $12.35

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) opens at $22 after pricing 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $12.35. Evercore ISI and William Blair are acting as lead book-running managers for the...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition prices $75M IPO

The Lombard, IL-based Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (WTMAU) has priced its initial public offering of 7.5M units at $10.00/unit. In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 1.125M units. The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WTMAU” which begin trading effective...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBU) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 30,000,000 unit offering. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “IVCBU” beginning on December 15, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Prices 7.5M Share Offering at $40/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

