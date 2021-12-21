As COVID cases rise, restaurants shift gears

Mike Garibaldi has a good reason for voluntarily closing the dining rooms at his three Garibaldi’s Pizza locations, at least for a few days.

“I have eight grandkids I want to be able to see and a bunch of employees I want to protect, both their health and their paychecks,” he said.

He’s not closing; he’ll keep doing takeout, and at present, none of his employees have COVID. He wants to keep it that way, but says he thinks people have gotten too lax about protection and believes that some of the milder symptoms vaccinated people might get could fool them into thinking they just have the sniffles.

“Basically people should be getting tested if they just have a runny nose,” he said. “This doesn’t need to be political. It’s just about common sense, about everyone staying safe and trying to keep everyone else safe.”

COVID positives are on the rise again as we enter winter with both Delta and Omicron variants. Numbers are up locally; the Shelby County Health Department reported 380 new cases on Monday, Dec. 20, up from 84 on Dec. 14.

“That’s 380 on top of 350 or whatever it was yesterday, and that’s more than 700 new cases,” Garibaldi said.

The total number of new cases in Shelby County for the past seven days is 1,869.

Andrew Michael Italian Restaurant and The Gray Canary, both owned by Michael Hudman and Andy Ticer (in a file photo), were shut down last week. (Ziggy Mack/Special to the Daily Memphian)

Andy Ticer sees the trend. Andrew Michael Italian Restaurant and The Gray Canary were shut down last week; he’s co-owner, with Michael Hudman, of both.

So does Michael Patrick. The chef/owner of Rizzo’s, in Downtown’s South Main neighborhood, is home with COVID and his restaurant was closed most of last week.

“We’re opening up tonight (Dec. 20), but only for a large party that had a reservation and a few smaller parties that also had reservations,” he said.

He won’t be there, nor will the two other staff members who tested positive. But everyone else has had a negative test and he plans to stay open through Thursday, then he’ll shut down for three days for Christmas.

“We’ll probably condense the menu a little since two of us are out of the kitchen,” he said. “But we can control the menu, the amount of people we have in and how long we stay open.”

After the three positives, Patrick had the whole staff tested.

“The first three that came back negative gloved up, put on masks and went in and did a deep clean with bleach and lots of soapy water, then we had a fumigation service come in after to fully sanitize,” he said.

He’s grateful that he’s been vaccinated.

“I’m twice-vaxxed and also boosted, and this could be a different story for me if I weren’t,” he said. “I smoke and I’m overweight; I could be real sick right now.”

Instead, he said he had two days with a low fever and he’s felt tired.

“I’ve probably slept more in the last five days than, well, I can’t remember when,” he said. “We know that people still get colds and people still get the flu, but if you get sick right now, you should assume it’s COVID and get tested.”

Patrick will isolate for 10 days, so he won’t be back at the restaurant until it reopens after Christmas.

The Pocket, also known as the Tailors’ Union, has closed until after the first of the year because of employees testing positive for COVID. An emailed statement said the employees were all vaccinated.

“Our entire team has worked extremely hard this year, so a break was much needed. We hope that our team takes this time to rest, spend time with their loved ones, and re-charge for the new year,” it continued.

Ticer said The Gray Canary will be open Wednesday and Thursday before closing down for Christmas, and will resume regular hours after that. He’s not certain if Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen will reopen as regularly scheduled Dec. 21 or if it will stay closed until after Christmas; they’re still awaiting tests to ensure they have enough staff.

Garibaldi knows that he wants to spend Christmas with his family and he wants his employees to do the same.

There is no Health Department directive requiring people wear masks while inside a business — though they are “highly recommended”— but the current directive does require that you comply if there is a sign posted asking that you do so:

“You are entering property on which a private entity or public authority has a propriety (sic) interest, and that entity or authority requires you to wear a mask while in the property, and has posted “mask required” notice signs at frequently used entrances. Such requirements shall be in compliance with state and/or federal law.”

Garibaldi says he hopes people comply because it’s the right thing to do.

“The key is that we’re all in this together and we’re only as strong as the weakest link,” he said. “If we’re going to get through this, we have to exercise some restraint, some caution and some common sense.

“I’m just trying to keep people safe with what we know today.”

What to do

If you’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and you’re not vaccinated, you should quarantine as soon as you find out you’ve been exposed. If you are vaccinated, you can continue to be in public if you don’t have symptoms, but you should wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Anyone exposed should be tested 5-7 days after exposure, even if you’re not sick.

If you’re sick, regardless of whether you know you’ve been exposed to someone, you should be tested at a test site or with a home test kit; here is a link to local testing centers .

Symptoms can range from nothing to a runny nose, shortness of breath, headache, fever, body aches, and lethargy to nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

If your test is positive, call your doctor, who will advise you if you should have further testing and discuss treatment. Do not go to the doctor’s office if you’re positive.

You’ll need to isolate for 10 days, alone if possible or in a room alone if you share a home with others.

Click here to read the CDC’s quarantine and isolation protocol.