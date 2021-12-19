Morgan Wallen And Lil Durk Team Up On New Song

Over the last year and change, Morgan Wallen has seemingly become the poster boy for everything that’s wrong with bro country. He was kicked out of Kid Rock’s honky tonk (a very difficult task to accomplish), and arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct at the end of 2020. Earlier this year he was slated to be one of the first musical guests on SNL’s return from Covid hiatus, but was caught on camera in a crowded party maskless ahead of filming and was booted from the lineup. All the while, Wallen’s critically acclaimed double album Dangerous was winning him awards and cementing him the new face of country music. After footage from a neighbor’s security camera released by TMZ in February showed Wallen drunkenly using the N-word though, he was quickly abandoned and condemned by every institution in the music industry that had been celebrating him. But as the year comes to a close, it would appear that Wallen wants us all to forgive and forget. He’s now released his first new music since the incident, a single titled “Broadway Girls” with Lil Durk.

