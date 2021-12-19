ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Passes Away at 55

By Music News
 5 days ago

Legendary UTFO rapper Kangol Kid has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55. According to Revolt, Kangol Kid, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, died peacefully on Saturday (December 19th) at...

AceShowbiz

Rapper Kangol Kid Dies at 55 After Battle With Stage 4 Colon Cancer

The member of 'Roxanne, Roxanne' hitmakers UTFO has lost battle with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 55, less than a year after going public with his diagnosis. AceShowbiz - Kangol Kid passed away at the age of 55. His death came only 10 months after he went public with his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis. The news was revealed by promoter Van Silk after he reached out to Kangol Kid's UTFO bandmate Mix Master Ice.
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
The US Sun

What was Kangol Kid’s cause of death?

Legendary breakdancer and music producer Kangol Kid, real name Shaun Fequiere, was pronounced dead on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Kangol Kid was 55 years old at the time of his passing, he had a lengthy career in the music business since his rise to fame in the 1980s. What was...
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Rapper Bunny B of Da Entourage Passes Away After Battling Longtime Illness

Lafayette's music community is mourning the loss of a founding member of Da Entourage, Bunny B. Bunny B, real name Paul Brown, passed away after battling what he described as a longtime illness in a video that was posted to Facebook just days ago. On December 16, Brown addressed fans and loved ones via Facebook Live from a hospital bed where he says he had entered Hospice care.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kangol Kid, Member of Hip-Hop Group UTFO, Dies of Cancer at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February. Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.” Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.
Kangol Kid
Roxanne Shante
thesource.com

Hip-Hop Pioneer, Producer Kangol Kid Dies

Hip-Hop pioneer, rapper and music producer Kangol Kid has transitioned. His son confirmed his death in an Instagram post Saturday. Kangol, whose real name was Shaun Shiller Fequiere died after a battle with colorectal cancer after a diagnosis in February. Kangol Kid and his group UTFO are pioneers of early...
