Six UW-Whitewater football players D3football.com All-America honors

Six members of the UW-Whitewater football team collected 2021 D3football.com All-America honors, and two were recognized as NCAA Division III All-Americans by The Associated Press.

Offensive lineman Kyle Gannon was named to the first team by D3football.com, and defensive lineman Mackenzie Balanganayi and running back Alex Peete were selected to the second team.

Offensive lineman Douglas Kosch, linebacker Ryan Liszka and quarterback Max Meylor earned D3football.com fourth-team honors.

As selected by The AP, Balanganayi picked up first-team accolades and Peete made the second team.

All six players helped the Warhawks win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and reach the national semifinals for the third consecutive season. UW-W finished with a 13-1 record and went 7-0 in conference play.

Gannon and Kosch helped Whitewater average more than 40 points and almost 450 yards of offense per game. Both were named first-team All-WIAC and first-team D3football.com All-Region 6. Gannon was recently selected first-team Academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America and was named the 2021 WIAC Football Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete.

Balanganayi earned WIAC Defensive Player of the Year and D3football.com Region 6 Defensive Player of the Year, to go with first-team all-conference and all-region honors. He totaled 36 tackles, including nine for a loss and 6.5 sacks, and 12 quarterback hurries. Balanganayi also finished with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Peete registered 243 carries for 1,446 yards (6.0 per carry) and a Division III-leading 25 touchdowns. He also led Division III in points scored (168) and total touchdowns (28) and was sixth in rushing yards and points per game (12.0). Peete earned first team All-WIAC and All-Region 6 recognition.

Liszka posted 44 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. The first-team All-WIAC and All-Region linebacker was named WIAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording six tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble at UW-Oshkosh.

Meylor was the WIAC Offensive Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy. He ranked fifth in the nation in passing efficiency (180.1) and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 3,157 yards and 36 touchdowns against three interceptions. Meylor was a first team All-WIAC and second-team All-Region 6 award winner.