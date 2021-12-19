ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native Instruments and iZotope launch Holiday Gift giveaway

By Ian French
decodedmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNative Instruments begins celebrating the holiday season together with iZotope, giving away free software products from both brands, alongside a 25% e-voucher for the NI online shop. As part of the Holiday Gift giveaway, iZotope’s Trash 2...

www.decodedmagazine.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Instruments#Izotope#Online Shop#Free Software#Ni
