American Red Cross holds Day of Giving for disaster relief fund

The American Red Cross is holding a Day of Giving Tuesday to help victims of disasters around the country.

The fundraiser supports the American Red Cross's Disaster Relief fund, which is used to help people affected by natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, wildfires, earthquakes and winter storms.

But the Red Cross doesn't just help victims of large-scale natural disasters; they also respond to small-scale disasters like house fires, ensuring people can have clean water, safe shelter and hot meals.

ABC7 Eyewitness News will be speaking to Illinois Red Cross CEO Celena Roldán and Illinois Red Cross Communications Manager Holly Baker, who just returned from Kentucky, about the disaster relief work done by the organization and how they support communities and families in need.

Illinois Red Cross CEO Celena Roldán spoke with ABC7 about the work the Red Cross's Disaster Relief fund does and why every dollar donated goes far.

You can help people affected by disasters by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations can be made by visiting redcross.org/abc or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross uses these donations to help prepare for disaster response in advance so they can respond to crises, major and minor, when they happen and help people recover quickly.